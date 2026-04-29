Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Dangote Making More Money From Jet Fuel Export While Airlines in Nigeria Lament Shortage, Price Hike
Energy

Dangote Making More Money From Jet Fuel Export While Airlines in Nigeria Lament Shortage, Price Hike

by  Oluwatobi Odeyinka
3 min read
  • Dangote refinery is benefiting from strong global demand and margins for jet fuel exports
  • The refinery operates at 650,000 barrels per day but relies heavily on imported crude
  • Global energy disruptions and deregulation continue to influence fuel pricing in Nigeria

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery is benefiting from strong global margins on jet fuel exports, even as domestic airlines warn of potential disruptions due to rising aviation fuel prices, Reuters reported.

The development reflects a growing tension between export opportunities and local supply challenges in Nigeria’s deregulated fuel market.

Nigeria's giant Dangote refinery is benefiting from record margins for producing jet fuel that it is mostly selling abroad, while the domestic airlines it also supplies have threatened ​to stop flying because of the surge in fuel prices.
The Dangote refinery operates at 650,000 barrels per day but relies heavily on imported crude. Photo: Dangote Group.
Source: UGC

The refinery, owned by the Dangote Group, became fully operational earlier this year and is producing at its peak capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

While this has improved fuel availability in the country, prices remain among the highest in Africa due to the absence of government subsidies.

Read also

Foreign airlines announce new airfares as global disruption threaten travel industry

Industry analysts note that Nigeria’s deregulated market structure means fuel prices are largely determined by global dynamics.

Airlines raise concerns over jet fuel costs

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) said aviation fuel prices have surged to about N3,300 per litre when logistics and storage costs are included.

This represents a sharp increase compared to levels recorded earlier in the year.

However, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said Dangote refinery’s jet fuel price stood at about N1,879 per litre, broadly in line with imported fuel prices of around N1,900 per litre delivered to Lagos.

The price surge has prompted airlines to threaten a shutdown of operations, leading the federal government to initiate discussions and approve relief measures, including support for outstanding debts.

Global factors drive market pressure

The situation has been compounded by global energy disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East, which have driven up jet fuel prices worldwide.

Airlines across multiple regions have responded by increasing fares, introducing fuel surcharges, and, in some cases, reducing flight operations.

Read also

Depot operators increase petrol prices as crude oil costs soar past $100

Export strategy and crude sourcing challenges

Despite local demand, the refinery exports a significant share of its jet fuel production, particularly to Europe, where buyers are paying a premium ahead of peak summer travel.

A senior executive at Dangote Group, Davekumar Edwin, disclosed that most of the refinery’s crude supply is imported from the United States, as well as other African countries and Brazil.

This is partly due to constraints involving the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), whose crude oil commitments are tied to existing loan agreements and pre-export deals.

Analysts estimate that about 400,000 barrels per day of Nigeria’s crude production is allocated to servicing such obligations.

The Dangote Refinery is benefiting from strong global margins on jet fuel exports, even as domestic airlines warn of potential disruptions due to rising aviation fuel prices.
Nigerian airlines say aviation fuel prices have surged to about N3,300 per litre. Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

Strong margins support profitability

According to market analysts, Dangote refinery is capitalising on record refining margins, particularly for jet fuel.

Alan Gelder of Wood Mackenzie said European refiners are earning about $15 per barrel, while Dangote’s margins could be more than double due to operational efficiency and scale.

Read also

Another Nigerian refinery begins petrol production to rival Dangote Refinery

He added that being a private refinery, Dangote prices its products based on global market conditions, meaning increased local refining capacity does not necessarily translate to lower domestic prices.

The refinery is also planning a share listing in the coming months and is working to expand its capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day.

If completed, this could position it as one of the largest refining facilities globally by the end of the decade.

Nigerian airlines face delays over aviation fuel crisis

Air travellers in Nigeria are experiencing delays and uncertainty as a prolonged shortage of aviation fuel, known as Jet A1, continues to disrupt flight operations across major airports.

Airlines say the scarcity is affecting their ability to maintain schedules, leading to delayed, rescheduled, and in some cases, cancelled flights.

According to operators, the situation has worsened in recent days, leaving many passengers stranded and forcing others to reconsider their travel plans.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwatobi Odeyinka avatar

Oluwatobi Odeyinka (Business Editor) Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a Business Editor at Legit.ng. He reports on markets, finance, energy, technology, and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria. Before joining Legit.ng, he worked as a Business Reporter at Nairametrics and as a Fact-checker at Ripples Nigeria. His features on energy, culture, and conflict have also appeared in reputable national and international outlets, including Africa Oil+Gas Report, HumAngle, The Republic Journal, The Continent, and the US-based Popula. He is a West African Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Journalism Fellow.

Tags:
Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)
Hot:
Utme Pep guardiola Deborah merlino Gary owen Good evening message