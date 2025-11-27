President Bola Tinubu joined other ECOWAS leaders on Thursday in an extraordinary virtual summit to address the military coup in Guinea-Bissau

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, November 27, joined other Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in an extraordinary virtual summit to address the political crisis in Guinea-Bissau following a military coup on Wednesday, November 25.

Army takes over Guinea-Bissau

A group of military officers in Guinea-Bissau has claimed “total control” of the country following the West African nation's disputed presidential election.

This comes a day after the top candidates in a tightly contested presidential election both declared victory.

The army officers declared that they had ordered the immediate suspension of the electoral process; the closure of all land, air, and sea borders, and an overnight curfew.

As reported by Al Jazeera, the officers called the “High Military Command for the Restoration of Order”, read out a statement on television on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

West African leaders, including President Tinubu, convene urgently after Guinea-Bissau’s military seizes power. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The emergency meeting, held via Zoom, brought together West African leaders for a rapid diplomatic response to the unfolding situation.

A photograph released by the State House Media Department showed President Tinubu participating in the high-level session from Abuja.

Military appoints transitional government

The Guinea-Bissau military, which seized power on Wednesday, November 26, after arresting President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, has announced General Horta Nta Na Man as head of a transitional government for one year.

President Tinubu, who served as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government for two consecutive terms until June 2025, handed leadership to Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio.

ECOWAS signals resolve against coups

Following the military takeover in Guinea-Bissau, President Bola Tinubu meets West African leaders in a crisis session. Photo credit: @ecowas_cedeao

Source: Twitter

The bloc has faced a resurgence of coups in the region in recent years, and Thursday’s emergency summit highlighted its determination to prevent further destabilisation, Nation reported.

President Tinubu stressed the need for unity and swift diplomatic measures, saying,

“ECOWAS must act decisively to restore constitutional order and protect the will of the people of Guinea-Bissau.”

The summit concluded with a commitment from member states to monitor the situation closely and coordinate efforts to safeguard democracy in the country.

Guinea-Bissau coup: Reps demands return of GEJ

the House of Representatives has called on the federal government to activate all diplomatic channels to ensure the safe return of former President Goodluck Jonathan. Jonathan is currently stranded in Guinea-Bissau following a military coup.

Jonathan travelled to the West African nation as part of a joint African Union, ECOWAS and West African Elders Forum observer mission for last weekend's presidential election when the coup unfolded.

The matter was brought to the floor during the plenary of Thursday, November 27, which initially focused on economic hardships affecting Nigerians.

