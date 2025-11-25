Chief Engr Chinwe Mbah left the PDP after years of handling major electoral assignments across multiple zones

A well-known figure in Enugu politics, Chief Engr Chinwe Mbah, has left the People's Democratic Party (PDP) after years of serving in some of its most sensitive national and regional roles.

Her resignation followed what she described as an unending internal crisis that had weakened the structure she once helped to stabilise.

Chief Engr Chinwe Mbah has submitting her resignation to PDP ward leaders in Igbo Etiti.

The withdrawal was contained in a letter dated November 25 and addressed to the ward leadership of PDP Ukehe Ward 5 in Igbo Etiti Local Government Area.

Longstanding party pillar leaves party

Chief Mbah has been regarded as one of the most dependable female political administrators in the state. She built a reputation across the Southeast, South South and Southwest as an organiser trusted with demanding electoral assignments.

Her portfolio covered some of the party’s toughest internal contests and appellate processes for more than a decade.

She previously held several high level responsibilities, including serving as Chairman of the South South National Assembly Electoral Appeal Panel in 2021 and Secretary of the South West National Assembly Electoral Appeal Panel in the same year. She also worked on governorship primaries, state congresses and numerous screening appeal panels in Ebonyi and Edo.

Mrs Mbah has held big posts whilst in PDP before dumping party.

Reputation for order and competence

Her departure has stirred debate within political circles in Enugu. Analysts view the development as a major setback for the PDP because she was often deployed to contentious exercises that required strict procedures and calm leadership.

Party insiders described her as one of the few administrators who could manage internal disagreements without escalating tensions.

Chief Mbah, a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and a Justice of Peace, carries the traditional recognition Ada Eji Eje Mba, a title that reflects widespread regard for her professional discipline and civic service.

Excerpts from her resignation letter

“This decision comes after thoughtful reflection and consultancy with my people,” she wrote.

“I make bold to say that I have sincerely contributed my ingenuity to the growth of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) having served in many capacities.”

She then listed her various assignments, including roles in South South appeal panels, South West screening panels, Ebonyi committees, Edo primary committees and the PDP Ebonyi caretaker structure.

Her next political steps have not been disclosed, but observers expect renewed alignments as the PDP continues to battle internal divisions.

