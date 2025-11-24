Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is set to formally register with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) today in Adamawa state

Sources close to the former vice president confirmed that preparations had been concluded ahead of the event

The ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, previously explained that Atiku's delay was due to the unavailability of valid party cards under the new leadership

Jada, Adamawa - Barring any unexpected change, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will today, Monday, November 24, formally register as a member of the coalition opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), after months of speculation.

He is reportedly set to pick up his membership card at Ward 1, Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Atiku Abubakar to officially register with ADC, picks membership card in Adamawa. Photo credit: @AnasYuguda/@KafinHausaa

Source: Twitter

Sources close to the former vice president confirmed to Daily Trust that preparations had been concluded ahead of the event, signalling one of the most consequential political moves since the 2023 general election.

Atiku, who hinted earlier today in Yola during a meeting with the ADC’s Adamawa leadership, described the party as the new political movement in Nigeria.

“In Nigeria as a whole, there is a new political movement. Today, the new movement has taken us to the ADC. So, the people of Adamawa and Nigeria, our new party is ADC,” Atiku told supporters who cheered back in approval.

The crowd roared after he asked whether he would be accepted into the party. They responded with a thunderous “Yes.”

He then added:

“May God allow us to witness Monday. It is tomorrow; we are hopeful to meet tomorrow.”

What delayed Atiku’s registration

His formal entry lays to rest months of speculation over his commitment to an opposition coalition that adopted the ADC as its platform for 2027.

Until now, Atiku and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi had not joined the party officially, fuelling doubts about their commitment.

The ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, had last month explained to newsmen that the delay was due to the unavailability of valid party cards under the new leadership of National Chairman David Mark and Secretary Rauf Aregbesola.

“The cards used before are invalid since the emergence of the new leadership. The valid cards are those signed by the new national chairman, Senator David Mark, and the secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola,” he said.

Aregbesola, in a symbolic move on November 19, posted his own registration online and urged Nigerians to do the same.

“I completed my symbolic registration at Ward 8, Unit 1 in Ilesa East,” Aregbesola said via his social media handles.

2027: Atiku, Obi's ambitions to pick ADC's ticket

Despite official explanations for the delayed registration, the absence of both Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi during the unveiling of the ADC’s new national secretariat last week has continued to fuel speculation about their alignment and commitment to the coalition’s roadmap.

The party’s spokesperson dismissed insinuations that Obi deliberately avoided the event because the building previously served as Atiku’s campaign headquarters.

Together, Atiku and Obi polled over 12 million votes in 2023, more than the eight million secured by Tinubu, fueling claims that a united opposition could have defeated the ruling APC.

Obi’s supporters, popularly known as the Obidient Movement, have openly rejected any proposal that would see him return as a running mate.

Responding to concerns, ADC spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi said the party is not threatened by the ambitions of either man.

“When the time comes to choose our presidential candidate, it will be through a democratic process that Nigerians can see for themselves. That’s why I said there’s no real conflict of ambition,” he stated.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will officially register with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at his polling unit in Adamawa today. After months of speculation. Photo credit: @AtikuMedia

Source: Twitter

Crisis in Adamawa ADC as Atiku joins

Atiku’s move immediately tests the strength of the fragmented Adamawa ADC chapter.

The state has three chairmen battling over legitimacy: supporters of former SGF Babachir Lawal, supporters of Senator Aishatu Binani, and incumbent chairman Shehu Yohanna.

Atiku appeared to tilt the scale on Sunday when he met Yohanna and signalled he would receive his membership card from him, despite previously congratulating a rival, Sadiq Dasin.

Yohanna confirmed to Daily Trust that he will accompany Atiku to Jada today but declined further comment due to litigation.

Atiku, Obi absent as ADC finally gets office

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, who championed the coalition movement that adopted the ADC ahead of the 2027 election, was absent as the party unveiled its secretariat.

Also, Peter Obi, another 2027 presidential hopeful, who was present at the adoption of the ADC by the coalition, was conspicuously absent when the party inaugurated its national secretariat on Monday, November 17.

David Mark, the former president of the Nigerian Senate and the national chairman of the ADC, led other party leaders, including Nasir El-Rufai and Rauf Aregbesola, the former governors of Kaduna and Osun, to unveil the party's national secretariat in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng