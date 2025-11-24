Ahead of the 2027 elections, ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Atiku formally registered as a member at Jada Ward 1 in Jada local government area (LGA) of Adamawa state

Legit.ng recalls that Atiku in July, resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which had been hit by a prolonged internal crisis

Yola, Adamawa state - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, November 24, 2025, finally collected his African Democratic Congress (ADC) card at the Jada 1 ward of Jada local government area (LGA) of the party in Adamawa state.

According to a statement signed by Atiku's media office in Jada, Adamawa state, and obtained by Legit.ng, the collection of the ADC card by the septuagenarian followed his formal registration by Senator Sadiq Yar'Adua, the national secretary of the ADC registration and mobilisation committee.

Atiku registers with ADC

Atiku, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, said:

"Now I have picked my membership card of the ADC. Now, the real opposition has begun. We will work in concert with other leaders of the opposition and Nigerians to chase the APC out of government."

The serial presidential candidate called on his supporters and other Nigerians to register with the ADC.

ADC chairman, Shehu Yohanna, who joined Sen Yar'Adua to perform the registration, stated that Atiku's registration signals the unveiling of statewide registration of members into the party in all the local governments and wards of Adamawa state. He urged citizens, especially youths and women across the nation, to join the party.

Senator YarAdua re-echoed the call, urging Nigerians to ensure they register to vote.

Key members of the Adamawa coalition, including former state governor, Bindow Jibrilla, Senator Aziz Nyako, Senator Aishatu Binani, Senator Ahmed Hassan Barata, and Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo, were among those who attended the unveiling.

A list of the opposition figures in Adamawa state who aligned with Atiku can be viewed below:

Bindow Jibrilla Senator Aziz Nyako Senator Aishatu Binani Senator Ahmed Hassan Barata Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo

