Nigeria launches AI-powered security systems to combat terrorism and organized crime under the HIS project

Defence Minister showcases advanced surveillance technologies during a technology demonstration in Monaco

New military strategy targets sympathizers and supporters of bandits and terrorists in Nigeria

The federal government has moved to strengthen Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and other violent crimes through the planned deployment of advanced artificial intelligence-powered security systems under the Multi-domain Hybrid Intelligence Shield (HIS) project.

The initiative is aimed at tackling threats posed by insurgent groups, including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province, as well as banditry, piracy and illegal mining activities across the country.

Under the Hybrid Intelligence Shield project, the federal government deploys AI-powered systems targeting insurgency, organised crime, and illegal activities. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@DejiAdesogan

Source: Twitter

Defence minister witnesses live technology demonstrations

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, during a high-level visit to Monaco, observed live demonstrations of several advanced security technologies expected to support the initiative, NTA reported.

The demonstrations included AI-powered threat identification systems, anti-drone interception technology, radar detection platforms and mobile surveillance solutions designed to improve intelligence gathering and rapid response operations.

According to details released on the project, the federal government is partnering with MARSS UK Ltd and MPS Mikopowers Ltd to drive the initiative through technology transfer and enhanced security collaboration.

FG targets terrorism and organised crime

Authorities said the Hybrid Intelligence Shield project is expected to modernise Nigeria’s security architecture and improve operational efficiency in the fight against terrorism and organised criminal networks.

The initiative is also expected to enhance the monitoring of Nigeria’s territorial waters and vulnerable regions through integrated surveillance and intelligence systems.

Officials believe the adoption of emerging technologies will strengthen national security efforts and provide security agencies with more advanced tools to detect and neutralise threats before attacks occur.

Defence Minister mentions those to be arrested over banditry

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), has disclosed that the defence authority will start dealing with anyone who sympathises with, supports or does business with bandits and terrorists.

The minister explained that "a friend of a thief is a thief", adding that the announcement was the new strategy of the military in its fight against terrorism.

Source: Legit.ng