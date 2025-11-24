PDP Chieftain Commended Over Transformation of 12 Link Roads

Residents of Unity 2 Community Development Association (CDA), Torotoro area of Ibafo, Ogun State, have expressed heartfelt appreciation to Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo for his remarkable intervention in improving several community link roads through the application of asphalt stone dust.

The project, which has brought visible relief to residents and motorists within the area, covered more than twelve roads, including Ago Igbala Road, Oremeji Street, Toyin Street, Torotoro Street, Mojasope Street, Alade Street, Accountant Street, Jeje Street, Powerline, Orita Aje, Ajiboye Street, and Adebayo Oyekunle Street.

In an official letter of appreciation signed by the CDA Secretary, Mr. Monday Ohian, the residents commended Ambassador Ajadi for his “philanthropic gesture and commitment to community development,” describing him as a man whose “actions have made life more bearable for the people.”

The letter read in part:

“It is rare to find an individual with a large heart to make life more bearable, but we have found in you such a man with philanthropic gesture. Your kind intervention in road stabilization, not only in our CDA but also at every nook and cranny of the community, has gladdened our hearts and attested to your compassionate personality.”

Speaking with journalists after receiving the letter, Ambassador Ajadi said he considered the gesture part of his civic and moral responsibility as a member of the community.

“I have always believed that government alone cannot handle every challenge at the grassroots,” he said. “As individuals, we must all contribute our quota to community development. The good people of Torotoro deserve decent roads, and I am happy to be part of a process that brings relief to them.”

Ajadi, who is also a youth leader within the Unity 2 CDA, emphasized that the project was driven by his desire to ensure ease of movement, reduce erosion during rainy seasons, and enhance the general well-being of residents.

“The smiles I saw on the faces of the residents after the roads were stabilized gave me more satisfaction than any award could,” he added. “I see it as a duty to continue giving back, not because of politics or recognition, but because it is the right thing to do.”

Several residents who spoke to newsmen described the intervention as timely and impactful.

Folake Olayinka, a shop owner on Mojasope Street, said:

“Before now, our roads were in terrible condition, especially during rainfall. Ambassador Ajadi’s intervention has made our environment cleaner, safer, and more accessible.”

Another resident, Mr. Kayode Oladimeji, added that the gesture should serve as a model for other influential members of society.

“What he has done shows that community development does not always have to wait for government,” he noted. “If more people emulate Ajadi’s spirit, our communities will look far better.”

The Unity 2 CDA Chairman, who presented the letter of appreciation to Ambassador Ajadi on behalf of the residents, reaffirmed the community’s commitment to maintaining unity and supporting all initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of the people.

As the people of Torotoro, Ibafo, continue to enjoy smoother access through their newly stabilized roads, the gesture by Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo stands as a reminder that true leadership begins with service — and that community development thrives best when compassion meets action.

