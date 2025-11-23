Tinubu voiced grave concern over persistent attacks and killings across Northern Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep concern over the persistent wave of attacks and killings across Northern Nigeria.

Specifically, he warned that insecurity remains his greatest worry and a major threat to national stability.

Speaking on Saturday in Kaduna at the 25th Anniversary (Silver Jubilee) of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the launch of its Endowment Fund, the President said insecurity continues to undermine economic growth, social cohesion and education in the region.

Represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, in an address titled A Generation Summoned by a Crisis, Tinubu said his administration inherited “layered and sophisticated” security problems but was tackling them with renewed urgency.

“Nothing troubles me more gravely than the security crisis bedevilling Nigeria, especially Northern Nigeria.

“Affliction in any part of the country is a setback for every part. We cannot prosper when one limb of the national body is paralysed," he said.

He added that trust must be rebuilt if peace is to be restored.

“The layers and sophistication of the security challenges we inherited are daunting, but what should inspire confidence is the urgency with which my administration is pursuing solutions.”

Tinubu calls for honest leadership in the North

The President said the North urgently needs sincere voices willing to confront the region’s realities.

“Yes, there have been missteps. Yes, there have been moments of drift. But we cannot say the North has failed unless we abandon our responsibility to be our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.

“We fail the day we sleep comfortably while millions sleep with empty bellies, the day fear becomes a permanent companion for travellers moving from one village to another," he noted.

He stressed, however, that hope must not be abandoned.

“The dysfunction inherited over decades fractured bonds and strained unity. Yet the ethnic and religious diversity gathered here today is a declaration of the collective resolve to overcome polarisation and resist any agenda designed to divide.”

FG committed to restoring security

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s determination to dismantle terrorist and bandit networks operating in the North and reverse the region’s economic decline.

He said he looked forward to the day crude oil tankers from Kolmani and other Northern oilfields would begin to roll out, describing it as a symbol of renewed hope, Daily Trust reported.

He also referenced the ongoing Abuja–Kaduna–Kano Superhighway project, saying it was expected to be inaugurated in Kano “in the coming months.”

Reflecting on the responsibilities before today’s generation, Tinubu said each era of Nigerians has faced unique challenges.

“For some, it was to reclaim this nation from the restraints of colonial domination. For others, it was to design the architecture of a democracy that could hold our diversity together,” he said.

ACF laments worsening insecurity

Chairman of the ACF Board of Trustees, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, condemned the rising violence in the region, including the gruesome murder of Brigadier General M. U. Ba of the Nigerian Army, which was broadcast on social media, and the abduction of schoolchildren in Kebbi and Niger states.

“Gunmen also carried out a deadly attack on a Catholic secondary school in Papiri, Niger State, where they abducted 215 secondary school pupils and 12 teachers,” he said.

As reported by The Cable, Dalhatu added:

“All these are happening despite the seeming best efforts of our military and others. While we appreciate and remain indebted for their sacrifices, we must understand that we are enjoining them to do a lot more, even under these difficult circumstances.”

He described the “endless reports of wanton killings, televised slaughter of military officers and mass abduction of schoolchildren” as incompatible with the country’s security architecture.

