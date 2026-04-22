The PDP faction backed by Nyesom Wike had fixed price for presidential nomination forms ahead of its 2027 primaries

National Organising Secretary Umar Bature had released the election timetable outlining fees for all elective positions including presidency, National Assembly and state offices

The faction had scheduled its 2026 primaries calendar amid internal leadership crisis involving rival blocs led by Kabiru Turaki and Abdulrahman Mohammed

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has announced the cost of nomination forms for its 2027 election primaries.

According to the group, presidential aspirants will pay ₦50 million, while governorship hopefuls are expected to pay ₦20 million to obtain nomination forms.

Wike Announces Cost for PDP Presidential, Governorship Form

Source: UGC

The announcement was contained in an election timetable released by the faction’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature.

Expression of interest fees also outlined

The faction also fixed the expression of interest form at ₦1 million for all aspirants across categories.

It further set nomination fees at ₦2 million for State House of Assembly seats, ₦3 million for House of Representatives aspirants, and ₦5 million for Senate contenders.

Female aspirants, however, will only be required to pay the expression of interest fee.

Primaries and screening dates released

Sales of nomination forms are scheduled to begin on April 27, 2026, and close on May 4, 2026, while completed submissions must be returned by May 9, 2026.

Screening exercises will hold on May 11 for governorship, National Assembly, and State Assembly aspirants, while the presidential screening is fixed for May 12.

The primaries will follow shortly after, with the presidential primary slated for May 18, House of Representatives on May 21, Senate on May 23, and governorship on May 27.

State Assembly primaries will run between May 21 and May 24, while appeals are expected to conclude by May 30, 2026.

Factional crisis deepens within PDP

The development comes amid ongoing divisions within the party, which currently operates under two factions.

Breaking: Wike Announces Cost for PDP Presidential, Governorship Form

Source: Facebook

One faction is led by Kabiru Turaki and backed by Governors Seyi Makinde and Bala Mohammed, while the rival bloc is led by Abdulrahman Mohammed and supported by Wike.

The party is also facing multiple legal disputes over its internal crisis, with expectations that the Supreme Court will soon announce a date for judgment.

Source: Legit.ng