Obi Aguocha pleaded with Justice Omotosho to show mercy to Nnamdi Kanu before the court delivered its judgment

The Rep member warned that Nigeria was bleeding as he urged the court to consider peace and stability in its decision

Justice Omotosho convicted Nnamdi Kanu on all seven terrorism charges despite the emotional plea

FCT, Abuja - A member of the House of Representatives, Obi Aguocha, on Thursday, November 20, pleaded with Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja to show mercy to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

This cry for mercy was made shortly before the court delivered its judgment.

A viral video surfaces capturing Rep Obi Aguocha pleading emotionally with the judge as the nation awaits judgment in Nnamdi Kanu's trial.

Source: Twitter

Aguocha, who represents Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia state, rose in court to make a personal appeal, describing Kanu as “a brother, friend and constituent”.

Introducing himself in a video, he told the court:

“My lord, I am the direct representative of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. That is why you see me here almost every time, showing presence and solidarity with him.”

He explained that he and Kanu attended primary and secondary school together and that, although he was Kanu’s senior, he felt personally and officially responsible for speaking on his behalf as a federal lawmaker.

Rep member: “Nigeria is bleeding"

In an emotional plea, Aguocha urged the court to consider the wider implications of its decision on peace and stability in the South-East and across Nigeria.

“My lord, I plead for mercy, I plead for clemency, and I appeal for peace and stability, not just in the South-East, but in Nigeria. Nigeria is bleeding, and we must find common solutions to our common problems,” he said.

He also called on the prosecution to reflect on the broader security situation, noting that there were “other actors” outside the courtroom whose actions, he suggested, were “also doing worse” than Kanu.

Aguocha reminded the court that Kanu’s trial had dragged on for nearly a decade and that the IPOB leader, now in his mid-50s, had been away from his family and community for years.

“I plead for the lord to show mercy and temper justice with mercy. I am a friend of the court, and I appreciate the opportunity to address you,” he added.

He thanked the judge for allowing him to speak.

Court convicts Kanu on all terrorism charges

A fresh video surfaces showing Rep Obi Aguocha addressing the court and appealing for peace as the case over Nnamdi Kanu continues.

Source: Twitter

Despite the plea, Justice Omotosho later convicted Nnamdi Kanu on all seven counts of terrorism brought against him.

After delivering the judgment on conviction, the judge stood down proceedings and directed those interested in witnessing the sentencing to return to court at 15 minutes to 4 p.m. the same day.

FG tells judge to sentence Nnamdi Kanu to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the prosecution in the case involving Nnamdi Kanu, led by Adegboyega Awomolo, on Thursday, November 20, 2025, urged the federal high court, Abuja, to sentence the detained leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to death.

Awomolo argued that, given Kanu was found guilty of counts 1 to 6, he should be handed capital punishment.

