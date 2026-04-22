Media personality Mayowa Lambe is still on the lips of many following her marriage controversies

Recall that her estranged husband, Roby Ekpo, opened up about their crashed marriage

Amid reports of Mayowa’s insatiable bedroom demands, she broke her silence online

Media personality Mayowa Lambe has finally broken her silence following claims made by her ex-husband, Roby Ekpo.

This comes just hours after Ekpo tearfully opened up about their crashed marriage in an interview on The Honest Bunch podcast.

Mayowa fires back at ex-husband over “insatiable” bedroom comment. Credit: @the.mayowa

Source: Instagram

The OAP alleged that Lambe left him and went on to marry another man in the United States after being married for than a decade.

Reacting to the buzz her estranged husband had ignited online, Mayowa shared a video of herself in a celebratory mood as she danced to a Christian high-praise song.

The now-viral clip captured the controversial bride clapping her hands and moving her waist in excitement.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlie rreported that in a throwback video online, Mayowa Lambe, who recently left her marriage with OAP Roby Ekpo, opened up on her ultimate dealbreaker in matters of love.

In the video that has since caught the attention of many, Mayowa stated what immediately kills her love for a person.

“It’s either I love you, or I don’t," she said.

The media personality stated that she is an extremist when in love.

According to her, she is either in love or she is not. She added that she doesn’t just fall in love, but she “collapses” into love.

However, she said, once she falls out of love, there is no going back.

As for what makes her fall out of love, Mayowa said “disrespect” kills the love she has for a person.

She released the video on December 10, 2025, months before tying the knot with another man.

Mayowa reacts to ex-husband’s bold bedroom confession. Photo credit@themayowa

Source: Instagram

How netizens reacted to Mayowa's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uchemaduagwu said:

"Very ungodly wife material."

thairapybycoco said:

"People on their 3rd husbands while some of us never see 1😂😂😂."

moreniikeji said:

"Women in male-dominated fields."

sailorojay said:

"Men know your worth abeg!!! This women are not the price!! We are because they have a biological clock on their hands while we men we don’t. Please no man needs to be mocked this way."

tbounce_

"The guy nor even carry eyes go market self😒🌚."

princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"Marrying a kind person is very important. This woman is really guilty of everything her ex-husband said."

benjamindivinelove said:

"Love is really blind . Cos how did that handsome young man stoop so low."

sleekdiva23 said:

"Did you hear from her? God this country people always quick to judge with emotion, na why we dey where we dey…. Ya can quick to condemn oo."

ksolo_hitz said:

"But why can’t two adults separate and move on peacefully. All this drama go just dey reveal una dirty linen online."

rapuluofodeme said:

"I hope you current husband sees you as his kind of woman."

obels92 said:

"All is fair in love and war."

lucy_ng2 said:

"She just dey flex muscles up and down, for her mind to dey marry up and down na achievement."

Roby Ekpo cries out over Mayowa's bedroom demands

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that broadcaster Roby Ekpo revealed that his ex-wife was never satisfied with their bedroom life and wanted intimacy daily, while he preferred it once or twice, as he married at 37.

The media personality also addressed allegations of messaging young girls, explaining that he had to reach out to vendors when he moved to Lagos to establish himself in the industry.

Source: Legit.ng