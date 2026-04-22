Chelsea have sacked coach Liam Rosenior following a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Tuesday, April 21

The board of the Blues ended the former Strasbourg after just four months in charge, on January 6, 2026

Chelsea fans have expressed mixed reactions to the decision of the club to end his contract after signing a six-year contract

Chelsea have confirmed the sacking of Liam Rosenior after four months in charge on the back of losing five consecutive Premier League matches without scoring for the first time since 1912.

The Englishman arrived at Stamford Bridge on January 6, 2026, signing a five-and-a-half-year deal, but has won just 11 of his 23 games across all competitions.

The Blues slipped to seventh in the Premier League standings following a 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, dealing a further blow to their hopes of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea releases a statement on Rosenior's sack

Chelsea FC have explained their decision to sack Liam Rosenior as head coach.

In an official statement, the Blues said the team’s results and overall performances had declined significantly, falling below the club’s expected standards. The statement read:

"Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season.

"This has not been a decision the Club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season. Everyone at Chelsea FC wishes Liam every success in the future.

The management announced that Calum McFarlane will handle the team ahead of the FA Cup. It read:

"Calum McFarlane will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach until the end of the season with support from existing Club backroom staff, as we strive to achieve European qualification and progress in the FA Cup.

"As the Club works to bring stability to the Head Coach position, we will undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment."

Fans react to Rosenior's sack

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of angry Chelsea fans following the announcement of Liam Rosenior's sack. Read them below:

@Adikastakes said:

"Worst manager in Chelsea's history."

@oku_yungx added:

"This is a very terrible news. He would have coached them till the end of season 💔. This man has a family to care for.

@Urchilla01 wrote:

"It shouldn't end with Liam Rosenior. The sporting directors have to leave. Bring back Petr Cech and give John Terry a role in the team. We need to bring back excellence and a winning spirit.

Chelsea sack 3 coaches

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea have reportedly parted ways with three coaches in the aftermath of a huge financial loss suffered by the club, as crisis looms at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are not only suffering losses on the pitch, but the club's account is also bleeding and has already begun to lead to a mass clear-out in the backroom.

More details later...

Source: Legit.ng