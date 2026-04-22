The Rivers state government has invited OPM founder Chibuzor Chinyere over a controversial marriage plan involving his adopted daughter

The matter was raised at a government stakeholders’ meeting after public attention online was ignited amid concerns under existing legal frameworks

The cleric, however, acknowledged regulatory gaps and has pledged to align with government requirements following the meeting

The Rivers state Government has invited the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Chibuzor Chinyere, over the controversy surrounding his plan to arrange a marriage for his 21-year-old adopted daughter, who is autistic.

Rivers officials step in after viral backlash over OPM founder’s plan for autistic adopted daughter. Photo: daddyopm

Source: Instagram

The matter came up during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, April 21, where the state government also reminded orphanage operators and faith-based childcare homes to properly register and follow child protection regulations.

Lauretta Dimpka, Permanent Secretary of the state's Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, said the government stepped in after the issue went viral on social media.

She noted that while the cleric’s intentions may not have been harmful, the arrangement raised serious legal concerns. According to her, it does not align with existing laws protecting children and persons with disabilities.

“As a faith-based organisation, the interventions appeared well-meaning but fell short of compliance with the law,” she said as disclosed by NAN.

She explained that laws such as the Child Rights Act, the Persons with Disabilities Act, and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act provide strict protections for minors and vulnerable individuals, and must be respected.

Dimpka also commended Chinyere for attending the meeting and showing readiness to comply with government regulations. She hammered that all orphanages and child care centres in the state must be officially registered and approved by the ministry.

“The engagement is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen child protection systems and ensure the dignity and welfare of children and persons with disabilities,” she added.

Authorities finally act as OPM founder’s marriage plan for autistic daughter causes nationwide concern. Photo: X/NigeriaStories, daddyopm

Source: Twitter

In his response, Chinyere admitted there had been gaps in compliance, saying he was not fully aware of some regulatory requirements. He described the meeting as revealing and promised to make necessary corrections.

“This meeting is an eye-opener. I have been doing things without knowing that they were wrong. Now I understand better,” he said.

OPM suspends controversial wedding plans

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Omega Power Ministries (OPM) suspended the planned marriage involving Apostle Chibuzor’s 21-year-old autistic daughter following widespread public backlash and heated debates on social media.

The church had earlier announced the proposal, which attracted over 1,000 interested applicants after promises of financial support and housing. However, the arrangement drew criticism over concerns about consent and the ethics of the proposal.

OPM pastor speaks On autistic son’s age

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Omega Power Ministries founder, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, has clarified the real age of his adopted autistic son, Aboy, weeks after his controversial wedding caused public debate.

The cleric explained that Aboy was abandoned as a child without any identification records, making his exact age unknown. He said the decision to consider him an adult was based on his physical growth and behavioural development over the years.

Source: Legit.ng