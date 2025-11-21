Bianca Ojukwu-Odumegwu, minister of state for foreign affairs, has called for calm in Nigeria's south-east geopolitical zone following what she described as the ‘sad’ life sentencing of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu

The minister, who is the widow of Biafra originator Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, made this plea in a statement on Friday , November 21, reacting to the Abuja division of the federal high court’s decision to condemn Kanu to life imprisonment for terrorism charges

Mrs Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who disclosed she just returned from Tanzania after a Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) monitoring exercise, asserted that 'this is not the outcome we anticipated or prayed for'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, minister of state for foreign affairs, on Friday, November 21, described the life imprisonment handed to Nnamdi Kanu as "sad news".

Legit.ng reported how the federal high court in Abuja on Thursday, November 20, convicted Kanu on all seven counts preferred against him by the Nigerian government and subsequently sentenced him to life imprisonment.

President Bola Tinubu’s minister, Bianca Ojukwu, reacts to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu’s life imprisonment.Photo credits: @Ojukwu_Bianca, @officialABAT, @AloyEjimakor

Source: Twitter

The terrorism charges against Kanu were related to his agitation for the secession of the south-east and some parts of the south-south from Nigeria to form an independent state of Biafra.

The trial judge, James Omotosho, also ordered that the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader be prevented from having access to mobile devices and broadcast equipment, except under the supervision of security operatives.

Ojukwu reacts to Kanu’s life sentence

Reacting to the judgment, Bianca, widow of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the former 'Biafran' warlord, called for calm in the south-east region.

According to her, "this situation requires careful reflection and constructive dialogue."

She warned:

"Beating the drums of fury and sabre rattling will only generate diminishing returns, and in the worst-case scenario, yet another wasteland."

Bianca Ojukwu, a minister appointed by President Bola Tinubu, calls for calm amid life imprisonment handed to pro-Biafra agitator, Nnamdi Kanu. Photo credit: @Ojukwu_Bianca

Source: Twitter

Bianca, an appointee of President Bola Tinubu, added:

"The quest for mutual coexistence of Ndigbo in Nigeria with justice, equity and dignity is a commitment which requires our collective resolve, and maintaining peace and order is essential to ensuring the security of all citizens, regardless of tribe or creed.

"I oblige everyone to remain calm and patient."

She concluded by asking key stakeholders to put all hands on deck and seek a political resolution to the matter.

In the same vein, analysts warn that the conviction could stoke separatist sentiment and complicate efforts to restore calm in the region, where authorities blame IPOB for a wave of deadly attacks.

Read more Nnamdi Kanu news:

Kanu reacts to Omotosho’s decision

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kanu said Justice James Omotosho's verdicts against him are "rubbish".

Kanu said the judgment is not based on law, but on sentiments.

Source: Legit.ng