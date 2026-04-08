Senator Iyabo Obasanjo discusses leadership and development during her meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Obasanjo emphasizes her commitment to transforming Ogun State's economy and addressing local challenges

The former senator highlights the importance of education, healthcare, and youth employment in her gubernatorial ambition

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikoyi, Lagos State - Senator Iyabo Obasanjo, a Ogun State governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, has disclosed what transpired during her visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos.

Obasanjo described her meeting with President Tinubu as very fruitful and memorable.

She said their discussion centred on leadership and the further development of the country.

The former senator hailed Tinubu’s strong commitment to strengthening democracy and making the country great again.

As reported by The Punch, she made this known in a statement on Tuesday, April 7, 2026

“Yesterday in Lagos, I had the privilege of meeting His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Our conversation was insightful and forward-looking, focusing on leadership, governance, and the ongoing development of our nation and Ogun State.”

Speaking on her governorship ambition, Obasanjo said she understands the aspirations and challenges of the people.

According to Obasanjo, she has the experience to deliver meaningful development to the Ogun people.

“What Ogun State needs at this time is leadership that understands the people and is committed to transforming every sector of our economy.

“If given the opportunity to serve as governor, I will focus on strengthening education, improving healthcare delivery, and creating employment opportunities for our youth."

Obasanjo’s daughter declares governorship ambition

Recall that Senator Obasanjo formally declared her intention to contest the Ogun State governorship under the APC.

Obasanjo expressed strong confidence in her chances, disclosing her decision to return to active politics after years in academia.

She also spoke on many political issues in the state, adding that she remains optimistic about securing both the party ticket and victory at the polls.

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2027 election: Ogun monarch backs Obasanjo's daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Senator Obasanjo’s ambition to contest the 2027 Ogun State governorship has drawn attention after a private visit to the palace of Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom.

The monarch affirmed that her bid is a constitutional right and praised her professional and political pedigree.

He also urged greater inclusion of women in leadership, citing Ogun’s history of producing accomplished female figures.

Source: Legit.ng