A 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what she scored after sitting for the JAMB exam, where she wrote science subjects

The young lady shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations

A young lady who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), posted her results online.

She showed what he got in his science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

A lady celebrates as she sees her 2026 UTME result. Photo: @littlemimi434

Source: TikTok

UTME 2026: Science student shares JAMB result

Identified as @littlemimi434 on TikTok, the young lady posted a screenshot showing her 2026 UTME result.

According to the screenshot, the UTME candidate wrote science subjects: English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

The science student scored 88 in English, 80 in Biology, 64 in Physics and 96 in Chemistry, making a total score of 324.

See the screenshot of the result below:

2026 UTME candidate who tried to check result 10 times finally sees scores. Photo: @littlemimi434

Source: TikTok

In an earlier post, the young lady had shown how she had tried to check her result about 10 times before she finally saw it.

She was either told that her account was insufficient or that the result was yet to be released.

One of the messages read:

"Insufficient balance in user's MA and DA accounts. Dear Uwagboe Prosper, Reg Number: ****. Your 2026 UTME Result is not released yet."

The post was captioned:

"When I finally summoned the courage to check my jamb result."

After finally seeing her result, she posted the screenshot of her scores and expressed her gratitude to God.

She said:

"Jamb result. God did."

See her TikTok post below:

2026 UTME: Reactions trail science student's result

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Rowdy-baby said:

"Congratulations."

she's that girl said:

"congratulations."

Anna said:

"congratulations dr."

Deboski said:

"Congratulations dear. God help me too."

Shexxy said:

"Congratulations dear and I pray my come out well too."

Hair gallery said:

"congratulations dear."

nurse Anne said:

"congratulations."

Another science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

The man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote during the exam.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng