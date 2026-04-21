Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has been called out by journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus

This was after the media personality made posts about the actor’s ex-wife, May Edochie

In a new statement online, Stella Dimoko revealed the unexpected move the filmmaker took against her

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has reportedly blocked journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus across Instagram and other social media platforms.

The move came after Stella made a series of posts celebrating Yul’s estranged wife, May Edochie, during her recent vacation in Ghana.

Outcry as Yul Edochie confronts journalist over Queen May’s videos. Credit: @yuledochie, @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the unexpected block, Stella took to her page to express her thoughts. She wrote that her posts seemed to “attack him and the Alsatian dog who has been defending him like a temu activist.”

In a sharp remark, she added:

“Can he complete the circle by asking Mr Obasi’s ex‑wife Judy Austin to block Stella as well? Stella will not stop making posts on both of them cos it’s her job she is doing and her disagreeing with their bullsheet is fine… Mrs Judy Austin Obasi Edochie should please block Stella too… They can send their attack dogs to make her page interesting but Stella won’t be responding to them.”

The journalist emphasised that she would continue to share her views on the actor and his family drama, insisting that her commentary is part of her professional duty.

Swipe to see her post below:

Watch May Edochie's vacation video below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's actions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kitchenware_ng said:

"One by one! Yul and Judy go Dey pray for another covid so that everybody go enter house🤣😅😂 it must be so difficult for them. Chaiii."

sweet1670 said:

"This just means they are the reason blogs don't carry May's achievements."

everythi_nice said:

"I guess the Alsatian dog /activist from temu is yinkolos 😂😂."

fine_girli2 said:

"I think Yul is not totally healed because you can never see May blocking people like this. Means he his still so pained for the divorce."

tinaflow10 said:

"Yul is paind since the divorce was finalised in January. Lol. May was given the house and full physical and legal custody of her children. 😂😂😂."

neema0_ said:

"But Aunty Stella has been supporting them since nah what went wrong 😂."

callme_chinnycutie said:

"Aunty Stella don’t remove your leg from his neck oo."

king_priest4 said:

"Onye oshi amu and amu ozutelu ana- achigheli😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

mama.ureen_ said:

"Aunty Stella please is Monday morning 😂😂."

misstina511 said:

"Waiting be Mrs Judy Austin Obasi Yul😂😂😂😂😂😂."

geraldinechineny said:

"Obasi Edochie 😂😂 so she has two husbands 😂."

enkaychuks_ogonda said:

"🤣🤣🤣don’t back down Stella. I repeat, Never you back down😂."

Queen May’s vacation videos trigger dramatic clash with Yul Edochie. Credit: @yuledochie, @mayedochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie faces backlash

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie publicly praised his second wife, Judy Austin, calling her a blessing to his life.

Netizens dragged Yul for flaunting Judy while in the process of divorcing his first wife, May, whom many Nigerians still sympathise with.

Angry fans claimed the actress' presence ruined Yul’s image and brought “bad energy” to the respected Edochie family name.

Source: Legit.ng