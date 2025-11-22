The Ogun state police command has deployed a tactical team to the Ajebo community, following a viral video alleging an upcoming attack by herdsmen

In a statement, the command's spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, assured the community that there is no imminent threat of attack in the area

The police official stated that a further sweep of the settlement revealed an extended RUGA location that has reportedly been in existence for over 10 years

Ajebo, Ogun state - The Ogun police command has quashed a viral video that alleged a planned deadly attack on Ajebo community in Obafemi-Owode local government area (LGA) of the state.

As reported by The Punch, Omolola Odutola, the spokesperson of the state police command, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, November 21. The clarification comes as Nigeria continues to grapple with the devastating reality of insecurity.

An X user, @GeorgeOha34227, had made the claim and tweeted with accompanying clips:

"An intelligence agent that I have on ground has uncovered another herdsmen hideout. This time, I’ll reveal it because of what happened today (referring to the life imprisonment of Biafra separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu). The hideout is in Ajebo Obafemi Awolowo LGA, Ogun State and the’re fully armed and will strike anytime soon.

"Yoruba land is also not safe if you’re on my page celebrating bloodshed because the President is your tribesman."

@GeorgeOha34227's post has been viewed more than 3.6 million times.

But responding to the viral video, Odutola said the commissioner of police (CP), Lanre Ogunlowo, sent officers to assess the security situation in the area.

According to the police's statement, findings showed that the Fulani settlers in the area are “not hostile migrants but long-standing residents, living peacefully within the community.”

The police said:

“The security operatives reported that no arms or suspicious activities were detected during the sweep.

“They found women and children in temporary shelters, noting that the adult men had travelled to Oyo State for their routine trading activities.

“The operation also confirmed the existence of an extended Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) settlement that has reportedly been in the location for over a decade.

“In light of these findings, the police command invited the Kabiyesi, Oba Rueben Oluwole, who is said to have authorised the land allocation to the settlers, for clarification."

Herders-farmers clashes in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that since 2011, clashes between nomadic cattle herders and farming communities have killed dozens of people and forced thousands to leave their homes.

The clashes, mostly between Muslim Fulani herders and Christian farmers, are often painted as ethnoreligious. However, analysts have said climate change and scarcity of pastoral land are pitting the farmers and herders against each other, irrespective of faith.

