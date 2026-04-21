The convener of APC South-East Coalition , Francis Okoye, has criticised the disunity among ADC presidential aspirants following their national convention

, Okoye claimed the African Democratic Congress (ADC) leaders lack the willingness to sacrifice for party success against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections

The APC chieftain predicted potential party shifts for Atiku, Obi, Amaechi, and Kwankwaso amid ADC's internal divisions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Francis Okoye, said the four major presidential aspirants of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) - Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and Rotimi Amaechi have been attacking each other after their national convention.

Okoye said the ADC lacks a united front to face and defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling APC.

He said the ADC aspirants have refused to sacrifice their personal ambition for the party to win the 2027 elections.

The convener of APC South-East Coalition explained that during the coalition that brought APC on board in 2014/2015, many people, like Tinubu, Ogbonnaya Onu, among others, sacrificed their political ambitions and offices just to make the coalition work.

Okoye, however, said none of the main actors in the ADC coalition is ready to sacrifice anything.

The APC chieftain said the ADC is in disarray and President Tinubu will benefit from it to win the 2027 re-election.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Okoye added that the ADC, as currently constituted, will surely produce an Atiku as a presidential candidate.

He further stated that he sees Obi going back to the Labour Party or National Democratic Congress (NDC) with Amaechi and Kwankwaso looking elsewhere too.

According to Okoye, the division in the ADC will pave the way for the APC and Tinubu to cruise to victory without so much stress.

“There is no unity of purpose among the major players and presidential aspirants. The lack of unity and united front will make them go in disarray, and they will divide their votes among the various parties they will finally decamp to, since they have not formed a united front.

“In dividing their votes, it will now make Asiwaju win again.”

NDC sends message to Peter Obi, Kwankwaso

Recall that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) invited Obi and Kwankwaso to join the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Obi and Kwankwaso aspire for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket against Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi.

Social media reactions showed mixed sentiments on the NDC's invitation to Obi and Kwankwaso amid the ADC crisis.

"I will defeat Tinubu", Dino Melaye boasts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Senator Dino Melaye claimed he would defeat Tinubu of the ruling APC in a free and fair election.

Melaye insisted that any African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate would outperform President Tinubu in leadership.

The former federal lawmaker challenged President Tinubu to ensure a free and fair election process in the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng