A young Nigerian lady has confessed to using the wrong type of water to service her 3-year-old solar batteries

She said she has been using a specific method to maintain them for the past three years, and they have worked fine

However, she recently discovered that she had been using the wrong type of water and mentioned the correct water to use for battery maintenance

A young lady who has been using a solar inverter with big batteries for over three years has gone viral online after revealing the type of water she used to service it.

The lady shared the post in a video on her page, explaining that she started using the solar batteries about three years ago and has not had any issues with them.

Nigerian lady confesses to using incorrect water in solar battery maintenance, shares correction. Photo Source: Tiktok/blesslightingselectrical

Source: TikTok

Lady speaks about her solar batteries

However, she recently discovered that the type of water she has been using is not the correct one for servicing her solar batteries.

She said at the beginning of the video:

"I've been using this solar panel for like three years now. You won’t imagine that I’ve been servicing this battery with water."

"Just regular tap water, only for me to find out today that battery water is actually different from regular household water. I think it's called distilled water or acid water."

"Guys, and I’ve been using just regular water for the past three years."

Lady discovers she has been using wrong water to service solar batteries for 3 years. Photo Source: Tiktok/blesslightingselectrical

Source: TikTok

@blesslightingselectrical explained further in the video after she realised the type of water she is supposed to use to service her solar batteries.

Her statement:

"Guys, I’ve been using just regular water for the past three years. To think that this solar has been working and hasn’t given me any issues is just unexplainable. This solar, I have to pamper it."

"I’m going to go get the water they use for this battery and start servicing it with it."

In her TikTok video, she added the caption:

"I have been maltreating my solar ignorantly."

Reactions as lady speaks about solar batteries

Michael E. added:

"Please continue with the regular water you have been using."

Preacher shared:

"The day you start putting the battery liquid that is the day you will stop enjoying it."

 ØG VÂL added:

"The installer did a Very rough job here."

Honda guy said:

"Na lie.. u never used regular water.. u didnt install it yourself and they installer must have advised you."

Jinom noted:

"Upgrade instead this is 2026🤣get lithium battery and hybrid inverter."

VincentDubem shated:

"That luminous ba3 if you got the original e go last wella I used ac water for mine for 10 years I just switched to lithium."

All the bale suppliers added:

"Continue using it ooo ,u will change it now it will start having fault."

Dr Erohubie Christian said:

"I have a feeling you did the installation for free.... very terribly terrible rough job. The water you have been using is clean. Battery water is just purer because it is distilled nothing special."

Jinom Wrote:

"Andrew. my shop currently run on 5kwh. with 8 piece of 200w panel, so what are you saying am just advising her let her save all this stress of tubular."

bdman noted:

"The day you put distilled water be preparing to buy new batteries, just dey maintain your water dey go."

ODUNZE EMEKA said:

"Well let me shock you, just keep using your normal water.."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man shared what he did after his landlord stopped him from installing solar panels on the rooftop of his apartment.

The man said he had planned to add more panels, but the landlord refused to allow it, forcing him to look for another option.

Man reviews 1kVA solar generator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man shared his experience after using a 1kVA solar generator for one month. The man said he bought the generator for N360,000 and also purchased a 390W solar panel for N75,000.

According to him, the system powers his TV, fan, blender and other small appliances, and he is able to use electricity almost all day.

Source: Legit.ng