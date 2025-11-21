Nigerians React as Video of Nnamdi Kanu Crying Surfaces
- Nigerians have started reacting to the trending video of the embattled leader of the proscribed IPOB, where he was seen crying following his sentencing
- This video emerged after he was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, November 20
- Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, who shared the video, said he was seeing the human side of the IPOB leader for the first time
The video of the estranged leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, crying, has got Nigerians talking about the secessionist.
Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, shared the video on social media, adding that he saw the emotional side of the embattled leader of IPOB for the first time.
The Federal High Court in Abuja handed down multiple prison sentences to Kanu, including life imprisonment on Counts 1, 4, 5 and 6, all tied to terrorism-related offences. The court also imposed 20 years’ imprisonment on Count 3 and 5 years’ imprisonment on Count 7, both without the option of a fine.
Nigerians react as Nnamdi Kanu cries
However, some Nigerians have started reacting to the video, which was shared following the judgment. Below are some of their reactions:
Olu Olabode commented on Kanu's character:
"Nnamdi Kanu crying in court shouldn’t sway anyone; Emotions shouldn’t overshadow the need for truth, justice & accountability. Nigerians must remain objective at all times because selective empathy is part of why the system keeps failing. Until the government upholds fairness and transparency for every citizen, regardless of tribe or ideology, justice will keep looking compromised."
Aqdas described the tears as the moment of humanity:
"That moment of humanity speaks volumes about the immense pressure and the finality of the verdict. No matter one's politics, it's a painful sight. May he find peace."
Obum justifies the tears:
"He cried not because of the ruling but because of the level of corruption happening within the court of justice in Nigeria. He saw the evil in the Judge's heart and how pervert they were in their judgment. He has been a human right from birth and not just in the courtroom."
Edu spoke in parables:
"Because the cockroach hated the mosquitoes, it voted for the insecticide. When the insecticide assumed office, it killed both the roaches and mosquitoes, including the birds that did not vote."
Bension gives an update:
"I was watching the proceedings too, and from what I saw, MaziNnamdiKanu wasn't in the courtroom when the sentence was given. The video is actually from before the incident with the Judge."
See the video of the moment here:
Kanu: Court takes action as Sowore protests
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the hearing of the suit filed by the police against Omoyele Sowore and others arrested for protesting for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.
Sowore and others were expected to appear before the court and argue why the court's earlier interim order should be vacated.
The AAC 2019 and 2023 presidential candidate was arrested alongside Kanu's lawyer and brother during the protest based on a court injunction banning the protest.
Source: Legit.ng
