Major-General Waidi Shaibu reaffirmed that the Army worked tirelessly to tackle escalating insecurity during his operational visit to One Division in Kaduna

He assured Nigerians that ongoing military efforts would soon yield positive results despite rising public expectations

The Army chief urged troops to remain professional and committed as he commissioned a new Soldiers’ Cafeteria after meeting senior officers

The Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Waidi Shaibu, has said the Nigerian Army is working tirelessly to confront the rising wave of attacks and insecurity across the country.

He made the statement on Wednesday during an operational visit to One Division, Nigerian Army Headquarters, Kaduna.

Speaking to troops, Shaibu commended their sacrifices, saying: “First and foremost is to appreciate the troops for their commitment and sacrifice and what they are doing to stem the tide of security across the country.”

He described the visit as “a medium operational visit to various formations and units”, noting that One Division remains a major component of Operation Fansan Yamma.

Rising expectations from Nigerians

Addressing concerns from the public over recurring attacks, the Army chief acknowledged the pressure on the military.

“The armed forces, the army, we’re doing our very best to ensure that we tackle the security challenges across our country,” he said.

Shaibu added that although the results may not be immediate, the efforts being made would soon yield significant improvements.

“And with time, of course, we’ll start having very good results,” he stated.

Troops urged to maintain professionalism

The Chief of Army Staff charged officers and soldiers to remain committed and uphold the highest standards of conduct in the course of their duties.

“My charge to them is that they should continue doing what they are doing professionally and remain committed towards the cause of the mission we are giving them and ensure mission success,” he said.

He emphasised that their dedication remains central to achieving the military’s overall security objectives.

Before concluding his visit, Major-General Shaibu met with senior officers of the Division and later commissioned a newly completed Soldiers’ Cafeteria.

