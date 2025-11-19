Gani Adams has warned that terrorists were mobilising around the South West and neighbouring regions for coordinated attacks

The Yoruba leader backed proposed foreign military support, saying Nigeria alone lacked the capacity to confront the threat

Adams called for a Southwest Security Summit and urged citizens to remain vigilant as criminals shifted operations toward towns and cities

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has issued a fresh warning about what he described as a mounting terrorist plot targeting the Southwest and parts of the North Central and South South.

He said intelligence gathered by his network indicates that armed groups are positioning themselves around the regions and are only waiting for approval from foreign backers to launch widespread attacks.

Adams spoke on Tuesday, November 18, at a press briefing held at Oodua House in Ikeja, Lagos. He said the situation, if not confronted urgently, could endanger the safety of more than 60 million Yoruba people, Punch reported.

Warning over expanding terror cells

Adams told reporters that troubling indicators have emerged across states from Kogi and Kwara to Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti, with criminal groups infiltrating forests and rural corridors

He said the threat is not limited to the South West alone as parts of Edo and Delta have also recorded similar movements.

“Merchants of death have surrounded the more than 60 million inhabitants of this geographical space. The bloodthirsty maniacs don’t have good intentions for the peace-loving people of our area,” he said.

He cautioned that militants may be preparing for coordinated strikes. “Rather, they are waiting for the signal from their foreign sponsors to invade this land, kill mercilessly, and take over people’s ancestral inheritance,” he stated.

Adams calls for external military assistance

Adams said Nigeria’s current capacity may not be adequate to contain the scale of the threat. He backed international military assistance and singled out the proposal credited to former United States President Donald Trump.

“That’s why we welcome the proposal by the 47th American President, Donald Trump, to flush out these terrorists killing Christians and Muslims in Nigeria,” he said.

He questioned opposition to the idea.

“I still don’t understand why some people are against this military intervention to deal with these bandits. If our governors are powerless or, for political reasons, refuse to deal with the situation, American soldiers should help this land,” he added.

Adams recalled the 2020 rescue of an abducted American citizen in northern Nigeria in which United States Marines eliminated several kidnappers. He said such intervention demonstrated how decisive action can dismantle criminal networks.

He referenced a British travel advisory warning its citizens to avoid about twenty Nigerian states and described it as an embarrassment. He also lamented the failure of Yoruba governors to act on previous alerts about the invasion of forests by criminal elements.

To confront the threat, Adams called for a Southwest Security Summit that would bring together traditional rulers, religious institutions, farmers, security agencies and community stakeholders. He urged vigilance and warned that terrorists may soon shift from forests to densely populated towns.

He cited recent killings, kidnappings and attacks across the region, including deadly incidents in Kwara, Ondo and Kebbi. He said armed groups are now expanding their operations because the financial reward from abductions is driving the crisis.

Adams concluded by urging immediate government action and insisting that security agencies must treat the threat as a national priority.

