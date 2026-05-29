A married woman took to social media to share a video of herself crying in her kitchen over what her husband's siblings did to her

The mother of two children mentioned that she lives in the same house with two adult sisters-in-law and that has been a major stress for her

Social media users reacted to the emotional footage by sharing their thoughts on the domestic pressure faced by married women

A Nigerian woman has sparked reactions on social media after posting a video of herself weeping over the domestic attitude of her husband's family members.

The lady, identified by her TikTok handle @dammyforlife, could not control her tears as she lamented the situation in her home.

A Nigerian mother of two ordeal with her sisters-in-law. Photo credit: @dammyforlife/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian woman cries out in marriage

In the viral video, the mother of two children displayed a kitchen counter piled high with dirty pots, plates, and utensils. She explained that she handles the cleaning alone despite living with adults.

According to the clip, the woman woke up to prepare food for her children only to find that the kitchen was dirty. She complained that it has become a daily routine that drains her energy.

She said in the TikTok video:

"Good morning guys, please. Actually, I'm not the type to come on social media to come and be ranting or talking about my life, but this morning I just feel like I've had enough already. I'm tired, I'm exhausted."

She further explained that her husband's adult sisters are responsible for the kitchen mess.

The woman stated:

"In this very house, I have two grown-up sister-in-laws that we stay together. And this is how they always leave the kitchen for me in the morning. I will wake up and see everything like this, like this, and I have two children o."

The emotional mother added that she experiences the same pattern even late at night. She expressed frustration with trying to protect her home while being pushed to her limits.

In her words:

"I will still come back in the night around 9 night, these people will still leave plates like this, even at night. I will still have to wash everything, all in the name of I want to be married, I want to protect my home. But I'm tired."

Reactions as married woman laments online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Joy Ozi said:

"Shift the plates aside, pick the ones you'll use for your kids and wash. give them food and go and sleep."

dailywithmetoks said:

"Crying will not solve anything Nne…talk to your king."

Favour said:

"Hey stranger, I’m gonna scroll now okay? Take care of yourself."

Watch the emotional video below:

Lady shares update about her marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a post on the TikTok app about her married life a few weeks after her wedding.

Source: Legit.ng