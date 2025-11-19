Nigeria formally protested its exclusion from a UN event featuring Nicki Minaj on alleged Christian persecution

Nigeria has formally protested its exclusion from a high-profile discussion on alleged religious violence, which featured American rapper Nicki Minaj at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The event, held in partnership with the United States Mission to the UN, examined claims of Christian persecution in Nigeria and drew global attention after recent comments by US President Donald Trump.

The Chargé d’Affaires of Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Syndoph Endoni, said the decision to shut Nigeria out of the meeting was unacceptable. He described the move as an attempt to “shave our head in our absence”, Vanguard reported.

Nigeria faults lack of representation

The panel, which included Minaj and selected foreign participants, followed weeks of criticism from Washington after the US designated Nigeria as “a Country of Particular Concern”.

The designation accused Nigerian authorities of failing to protect Christian communities from targeted attacks. Nigerian officials have repeatedly rejected the allegation and insisted that violence in the country affects citizens of all faiths.

Endoni said excluding Nigeria from a conversation that directly implicates it undermined fairness and transparency.

“It is important to ensure the country concerned in the ongoing allegations of genocide against Christians is present, aware and has a voice in the matter,” he stated.

He argued that decisions or public positions on such sensitive issues must not be taken without hearing from the government involved.

He added that Nigeria had been denied the chance to present facts about its efforts to confront extremist groups.

“By refusing Nigeria’s participation, the U.S. authorities had denied Nigeria the right and opportunity to tell its own side of the story,” he said.

The envoy questioned why only a few countries were invited while the country at the centre of the discussion was sidelined.

“We asked the U.S. authorities if it was okay to continue to shave someone’s hair in his absence,” he said.

Concerns over fairness of accusations

According to Endoni, Nigeria has not ignored the threat posed by violent groups. He said the government continues to confront criminal networks across several states and has never taken reports of violence lightly. He maintained that both countries can work together to resolve insecurity challenges if engagements are conducted openly.

The Nigerian diplomat also noted that a senior US official, Ambassador Patricia Mahoney, visited Nigeria House in New York a day before the event to inform him of the discussions.

At the meeting, he was told that three UN member states and a pastor from Nigeria were invited. He was also informed that no Nigerian government representative was included because the event was described as private.

NAN later reported that organisers cited concerns from participants who feared retribution if Nigerian officials were present. Endoni said Nigeria would continue to discuss security concerns with US authorities and pressed for collaboration to protect lives and property.

