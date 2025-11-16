Evangelist Chimezie Gabriel of Wonderland Adoration Prayer Movement Outreach has unveiled prophecies regarding the much-anticipated 2027 presidential election

In a Facebook video, the cleric stated that Peter Obi, the 2023 candidate of the Labour Party (LP), is not destined to take up the number one job in Nigeria in 2027

Evang. Gabriel explained that it would be extremely difficult for any presidential candidate to beat the incumbent president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Surulere, Lagos state - Evangelist Chimezie Gabriel, Spiritual Director of Wonderland Adoration Prayer Movement Outreach, has shared a 'revelation' concerning Nigeria’s political future.

Legit.ng reports that Evang. Gabriel delivered a notable message as the 2027 elections approach.

ADC coalition vs Tinubu in 2027 election

Legit.ng reports that since the formal adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by the opposition politicians in early July, mixed reactions have trailed the creation of the alliance.

Among the anti-Tinubu coalition leaders are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, a former transportation minister; Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections; Nasir El-Rufai, former Kaduna governor; and John Oyegun, former chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

But speaking on the opposition coalition's chances, Evang. Gabriel played down their threat.

He said:

“This message is from God. The Lord spoke to me to deliver this message to the world, especially Nigeria. This message is from Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi concerning the 2027 presidential election.

“The Lord delivered a message to me; remember, I am a messenger of God, I am a prophet of God. The Lord delivered this message to me and said I should deliver this message to the world, to Peter Obi and Atiku. They should not come out on 2027 presidential election. They should go home and relax. It is not yet time for their turn to become a president or an assistant president of Nigeria.

“This message is going to Mr. Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar. Please, don’t misunderstand this message; it is from God. The Lord said I should tell you, ‘don’t come out on 2027 presidential election’. That the current president that we know has taken over the seat already. That is the message of God."

The video can be watched below:

