Prophet Babatunde Ephrata has spoken about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's alleged commitment to economic policies aimed at reducing the burden of Nigerians

The cleric’s comment follows the recent moves by top opposition figures to democratically remove President Tinubu from the Aso Rock Villa in 2027

Prophet Ephrata insisted that Nigeria, under Tinubu, is on the right path, criticising “powers who are out to bring the country down”

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Prophet Babatunde Ephrata, founder of the Bible Based Centre, has asserted that if President Bola Tinubu is “forced out of office”, Nigeria “will face serious disaster.”

As reported recently by The Nation, Prophet Ephrata expressed optimism that President Tinubu’s reforms will put Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth.

Prophet Babatunde Ephrata warns of looming danger in the push by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to unseat President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Delivering the message during a live broadcast titled 'Prophetic Insight 2026', the cleric cautioned that Africa's most populous nation faces a critical year.

This Day quoted Prophet Ephrata as saying:

“Nigeria is coming up, but there are powers who are out to bring the country down. They intend to do that by taking out Tinubu. If this president is forced out of office, Nigeria will face serious disaster.”

2027: ADC vows to unseat Tinubu

Legit.ng recalls that in October, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) declared that failure is not an option, affirming its determination to compete and emerge victorious in the 2027 elections.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the party’s national working committee (NWC), ADC national chairman, David Mark, emphasised that the party’s vision goes beyond merely winning power in 2027, as it aims to build a lasting legacy that future generations can be proud of.

The ADC was officially adopted as the opposition platform to challenge President Tinubu in the 2027 general elections during a meeting held in July in Abuja.

Opposition figures adopt ADC as the opposition platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

'Tinubu will lose in 2027' - Aregbesola

In the same vein, former minister of interior and national secretary of the ADC, Rauf Aregbesola, predicted that President Tinubu would be defeated in the 2027 elections based on the analysis he has done.

The former governor of Osun state and one of the key players of the ADC spoke in Ilorin, Kwara state, after the commissioning of the party’s state secretariat.

He said:

"By the grace of God, the ADC will take over leadership in Nigeria and many states."

Read more on the 2027 election:

'Obi to fail against Tinubu' - Momodu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media entrepreneur, Dele Momodu, posited that neither former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan nor Peter Gregory Obi could defeat President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Momodu admitted that it is sad and difficult to watch chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leave the party and defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng