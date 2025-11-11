Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has confirmed that there was an attempt to impeach the president of the senate, Godswill Akpabio

The Abia federal lawmaker, who spoke on Tuesday, November 11, however, said the plot was thwarted

According to the former governor of Abia state, the attempt was birthed by what he described as “family misunderstanding”

FCT, Abuja - Orji Kalu, senator representing Abia North, has shared how recent attempts to impeach Senate President Godswill Akpabio were thwarted through the collective intervention of some lawmakers.

As reported by The Cable, speaking with journalists on Tuesday, November 11, at the national assembly Complex in Abuja, Senator Kalu confirmed that there were moves within the senate to unseat Akpabio, but said the effort failed.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said:

“Though there were attempts, we didn’t allow that to happen. That is why I always say we are one big family, and it is not going to happen."

Godswill Akpabio profile

Legit.ng reports that Akpabio currently serves as the 15th president of the senate, a position he has held since 2023. He was first elected as senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District in 2015, lost in the 2019 senatorial elections and won in the 2023 elections.

He also served as minister for Niger Delta Affairs from 2019 up till 2022 when he resigned to seek re-election into the Nigerian senate. He had previously served as the Governor of Akwa Ibom state from 2007 to 2015.

Akpabio is a key ally of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Oshiomhole calls leadership “rubber-stamp”

Meanwhile, Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, has said the manner in which bills are passed in the senate suggests that the upper chamber under Akpabio has become a “rubber-stamp” legislature for the presidency.

Oshiomhole, who is a former Governor of Edo state, and a top member of the ruling APC, expressed concern that many bills are approved in the senate without proper debate or scrutiny.

Premium Times quoted Oshiomhole as saying:

“I’m seriously troubled with the way in which we are going about making these laws."

Ntuen defends Akpabio amid accusation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nse Ntuen, a former member of the Akwa Ibom house of assembly, condemned in strong terms the allegation linking the many unresolved killings in the state to Akpabio.

Ntuen stated that the accusations levelled against Nigeria's number 3 citizen are "unfounded".

The Akwa Ibom elder, who is a longtime ally of Akpabio, spoke through a statement where he described the claims circulated by Mrs Patience Ibanga Akpabio, Akpabio’s sister-in-law, as baseless, malicious, and inconsistent with both the character and public record of the senate president.

