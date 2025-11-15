Ahead of the 2027 elections, Nyesom Wike, minister of the FCT, has called on the PDP to respect the court judgments stopping the 2025 national convention

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to respect the court's judgments on the party's national convention.

The chieftain, who spoke on Friday, November 14, in an interview on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng.

Asked the 'way forward' to end the protracted PDP crisis, Wike replied:

"We (PDP) are law-abiding organisation. Let us show to Nigerians that we believe in the rule of law. You cannot be a party disobeying court judgement and then you say you want to takeover the reigns of governance. It is not possible. Let us obey the judgement of the court, not an ex parte order."

Legit.ng reports that since 2022, the PDP has been engulfed in a series of internal disputes, with the party now split into two major factions, in which one is loyal to Wike, and the other to National Chairman Umar Damagun, who retains the support of the Board of Trustees (BoTs).

The Wike faction, led by the embattled national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, appointed Mohammed Abdulrahman as its factional acting chairman after announcing the suspension of Damagun and his team.

Wike, though a member of the PDP, serves as a minister in President Bola Tinubu’s administration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The emergence of the factional leadership originated from disagreements over the PDP’s forthcoming national convention holding today, Saturday, November 15, which is expected to produce new national leaders and potentially set the tone for the selection of the party’s 2027 presidential candidate.

The Wike-led faction opposes holding the convention, arguing that the party failed to conduct valid state congresses, a requirement under the PDP constitution before convening a national convention.

At the time of this report, the PDP elective national convention has commenced in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State. Over 3,000 delegates are believed to be present in the ancient southwest city for the convention.

