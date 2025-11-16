Barring any last–minute change, an ex-governor of Kogi, Captain Idris Wada, is expected to defect to the APC alongside other notable opposition members in the state

Wada is billed to formally join APC on Monday, November 17, at the Muhammadu Buhari Square, Lokoja, the Kogi state capital

The political transfer of Wada from the PDP to the APC is expected to strengthen the already existing leadership structure of the ruling party in the state

Lokoja, Kogi state - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections, former Governor of Kogi state, Idris Wada, has officially left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by TVC News on Saturday, November 15, reliable APC sources confirmed that key party leaders are working to finalise arrangements ahead of a formal defection ceremony scheduled for Monday, November 17, 2025, at the Muhammadu Buhari Square, Lokoja.

Ex-Kogi Governor Idris Wada joins Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda-led APC ahead of Nigeria's 2027 elections.

Wada leaves PDP for APC

The Cable also noted the update.

Legit.ng reports that the development would be gratifying news for Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the national chairman of the ruling APC, as well as Wada's ardent supporters.

Photos showing Wada receiving his APC membership card can be viewed below:

Ex-Kogi governor Idris Wada leaves PDP for APC.

Wada's defection: X users react

Meanwhile, netizens shared their thoughts concerning Wada's political decision.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@RealistxRealest tweeted:

"Tinubu has shown again that he is not only focused on economic restructuring but also understands grassroots political manoeuvring on a level that many underestimated. Love him or criticise him, the truth is his political moves are calculated and effective. Adding Wada to the growing list of defectors only reinforces what has been happening for months.

"Political heavyweights keep shifting towards him, and it is happening with a speed that surprises even seasoned observers. At this point, the real question is simple: who is actually left standing against him? 2027 go sweet."

@iamAhmadOlolu wrote:

"Captain Idris Wada's defection shows how dynamic our politics has become. Leaders are repositioning ahead of 2027, and his move will definitely boost APC’s strength in Kogi. What matters now is how both parties respond and rebuild their internal structures moving forward."

Adetunji Adewolu commented:

"Politics keeps shifting. Wishing Captain Wada and his supporters a smooth transition as they join APC."

@Smartek2050 said:

"Wada’s defection is a reminder that Nigerian politics rewards ambition over integrity.

"Kogi voters should ask: does Wada stand for anything, or is it all about party labels?"

