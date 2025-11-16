2027 Election: Jubilation as Former Kogi Governor Wada Defects to APC from PDP, Photos Emerge
- Barring any last–minute change, an ex-governor of Kogi, Captain Idris Wada, is expected to defect to the APC alongside other notable opposition members in the state
- Wada is billed to formally join APC on Monday, November 17, at the Muhammadu Buhari Square, Lokoja, the Kogi state capital
- The political transfer of Wada from the PDP to the APC is expected to strengthen the already existing leadership structure of the ruling party in the state
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Lokoja, Kogi state - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections, former Governor of Kogi state, Idris Wada, has officially left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
As reported by TVC News on Saturday, November 15, reliable APC sources confirmed that key party leaders are working to finalise arrangements ahead of a formal defection ceremony scheduled for Monday, November 17, 2025, at the Muhammadu Buhari Square, Lokoja.
Wada leaves PDP for APC
The Cable also noted the update.
Legit.ng reports that the development would be gratifying news for Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the national chairman of the ruling APC, as well as Wada's ardent supporters.
Photos showing Wada receiving his APC membership card can be viewed below:
Wada's defection: X users react
Meanwhile, netizens shared their thoughts concerning Wada's political decision.
Legit.ng captured some comments below:
@RealistxRealest tweeted:
"Tinubu has shown again that he is not only focused on economic restructuring but also understands grassroots political manoeuvring on a level that many underestimated. Love him or criticise him, the truth is his political moves are calculated and effective. Adding Wada to the growing list of defectors only reinforces what has been happening for months.
"Political heavyweights keep shifting towards him, and it is happening with a speed that surprises even seasoned observers. At this point, the real question is simple: who is actually left standing against him? 2027 go sweet."
@iamAhmadOlolu wrote:
"Captain Idris Wada's defection shows how dynamic our politics has become. Leaders are repositioning ahead of 2027, and his move will definitely boost APC’s strength in Kogi. What matters now is how both parties respond and rebuild their internal structures moving forward."
Adetunji Adewolu commented:
"Politics keeps shifting. Wishing Captain Wada and his supporters a smooth transition as they join APC."
@Smartek2050 said:
"Wada’s defection is a reminder that Nigerian politics rewards ambition over integrity.
"Kogi voters should ask: does Wada stand for anything, or is it all about party labels?"
Read more on Kogi's Captain Idris Wada:
- Diezani bribe: EFCC traces N950m to two ex-governors, detains Idris Wada
- Kogi election: 7 aspirants step down, declare support for Idris Wada
Diri defects to APC from PDP
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa state finally defected to the APC.
In October, Diri resigned from the PDP "for very obvious reasons".
Subsequently, Vice President Kashim Shettima led top APC figures to Yenagoa for the governor’s official welcome ceremony.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.