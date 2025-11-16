Ibadan surged with political energy on November 15, as hundreds of delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) filled the Lekan Salami Stadium for the party’s 2025 National Convention

The two-day event, from November 15 to 16, has drawn party leaders from all 36 states, signalling what many describe as a defining moment ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria

At the event, several party chieftains, including serving governors, were conspicuously absent, raising fresh questions about unity ahead of the 2027 elections amid its quest to displace the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - As the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gets underway in Ibadan, Oyo state, some prominent figures, including governors, in the opposition party, have yet to arrive.

Legit.ng highlights prominent PDP leaders and former office holders who were absent.

Saraki, key PDP leaders absent from national convention ahead of 2027 election. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

PDP leaders absent from national convention

1) Abubakar Bukola Saraki

2) Governor Siminalayi.Fubara

3) Governor Ademola Adeleke

4) Sule Lamido

Ajadi storms PDP convention after defection

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that businessman Olufemi Ajadi arrived at the PDP convention venue on Saturday morning, November 15.

Speaking with journalists, he expressed confidence that the convention marks the party’s full return to national relevance after what he called “years of turbulence and internal repair.”

Ajadi noted that the gathering offers the party a fresh opportunity for reconciliation and strategic repositioning.

Source: Legit.ng