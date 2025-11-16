Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba state has announced that he will be officially dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, November 19.

In a trending video, the governor, who was seen addressing journalists, explained that the "transition" was about "the destiny of Taraba" people, and there will be lots of activities on that day.

Governor Agbu Kefas says he is officially leaving the PDP for the APC on Wednesday Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Governor Kefas earlier disclosed that President Bola Tinubu had handed him over to Nentawe Yilwatda, the national chairman of the APC, so that he could be properly initiated into the ruling party.

The governor reportedly made the comment during a meeting with the APC youths and some stakeholders at the disclosure. He noted that President Tinubu has acknowledged his defection plan and has received a letter of approval to dump the PDP for the APC.

The new announcement by the governor prepared the ground for his official defection from the PDP to the APC. However, the video has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

GBMC commented:

"While Obi is in Spain holding meetings, some of his Christian votes are slipping away. Atiku's neighbors are defecting to APC, so let me say it again: Atiku isn't as influential as perceived."

CitizenOlu wrote:

"I have said it many times... without Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers state, the PDP will not have the money to run a national party at any level. Before March 2026, there will be only 1 or 2 PDP states left, after which PDP will never recover. The cabal is dead."

Adekunle Oderinde said:

"Before the 2027 elections, the remaining PDP Governors will be 2nd-term Governors. All the 1st term Governors will move to either APC or another opposition party to avoid the Zamfara APC 2019 legal defeat."

Attah_London commented:

"Time is coming when all they need is a primary election, and the governor or any other seat will be decided. Make we no dey stress ourselves with elections."

Olamilekan Shoneye tweeted:

"It's a movement that has to do solely with your ambition and nothing to do with the Taraba people."

