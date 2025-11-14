FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has said that he “wouldn’t have called a military personnel a fool”

Wike said this at a press conference, following his recent altercation with a naval officer, Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima, over an alleged land dispute in Abuja

Tension swelled recently in Abuja as military officers blocked Wike from stopping work on a contested land

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Dino Melaye, the senator who represented Kogi West at the national assembly, has chided Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), over his new statement, which seemed to deny insulting Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima.

Legit.ng had reported that a confrontation between Wike and Navy Lieutenant Yerima over a disputed Abuja property went viral.

Senator Dino Melaye reacts as Nyesom Wike dismisses claims he insulted military officer Lt. Yerima in trending clip. Photos credit: @pepnnamani1

Source: Twitter

Lieutenant Yerima, a naval officer, had been deployed to secure a plot of land reportedly belonging to Awwal Zubairu Gambo, a one-time chief of naval staff. When Wike arrived with officials and security personnel intending to enforce a demolition order, Yerima calmly refused access, explaining that he was acting on instructions from his superior officer.

The encounter quickly escalated into a verbal standoff. Footage captured the tense exchange and was widely shared across social media platforms, drawing reactions from Nigerians nationwide.

In the viral video, Wike can be heard issuing repeated verbal demands and challenges, while the officer, maintaining his composure, replied firmly, “I am not a fool, sir. I am acting on orders.”

However, on Thursday, November 13, speaking to newsmen in Abuja, Wike accused Nigerians of writing about events that never happened.

Reacting, Melaye wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, November 14:

“With eleven microphones, he attempts a denial of what he said with no microphone. Spirit of error na shege.”

The trending video of Wike's 'denial' can be watched below:

Following a clash with Lt. Ahmad Yerima, Nyesom Wike insists he would not address a military officer as a fool. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Wike's denial: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, several other Nigerians on X shared their thoughts following Wike's press conference on Thursday, November 13.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@Theman24632104 wrote:

"We are not going to leave him. He will explain tire."

@Roseangel009 said:

"They should have played the video for him there. AM Yerima's integrity just humbled Wike. Instead of denying, he should just apologise."

@pepnnamani1 commented:

"Just imagine there was no virtual evidence. Now we can understand his reasons for banning AGIS staff from using phone, but he forgot he was the one that called almost all the media houses."

Read more on Wike vs Yerima:

Wike-Yerima’s clash: Navy keeps mum

Legit.ng also reported that the clash between Wike and some officers of the Nigerian Navy has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians.

However, the Nigerian Navy remained silent following the viral video showing the heated argument between Wike and Lt. Yerima.

Source: Legit.ng