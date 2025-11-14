Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has continued to make headlines, following his outburst against a naval officer over a land dispute in Abuja

The naval officer had restricted Wike and his team from gaining access to the land, which was claimed by a former chief of naval staff

A new video showed what the naval officer told his men when Wike and his team were leaving the area and this has got Nigerians talking

A fresh video concerning the senior naval officer who confronted the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has now emerged. The video contained his comment after the minister had left the scene of the incident.

The confrontation, which happened on Tuesday, November 11, stopped the minister from accessing the land, which was reportedly claimed by the former chief of naval staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo.

Wike: Details of controversial property

The property, located on Plot 1946, became the subject of a confrontation after Wike questioned the legality of its development by the land's 'owner'. Gambo is a former chief of naval staff of Nigeria. Wike insisted Gambo had neither approval nor valid documentation from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

During the row, Wike dared Vice Admiral Gambo's (retd.) loyalist, Lt. Yerima, to shoot. Addressing journalists immediately after the tense standoff, Wike condemned the retired officer’s actions, describing them as acts of lawlessness on the part of the Nigerian military.

The minister questioned the use of military personnel to protect what he described as a clear case of illegal development and land grabbing and vowed that he would not allow such to continue.

Wike: What naval officer told his men

Speaking while the minister was taking his leave from the scene, the officer, Yerima, was heard saying, "Gentlemen hold down, we stand our ground." The new video of the officer has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Chief Yuwa said Wike was the only person Yerima respected in the entourage:

"The only person he respected there was actually the minister. Addressed him with respect; no other person there was worth that guy's time, his boys did the damage."

Ayomide wrote:

"That police officer wan burst. Like one pampered entitled last born. He was really pissed. The soldiers still they pepper am “who are you now? Keep quiet my friend, my friend get out of this place”. His principal left why baba still Dey puff up?"

Da Akpana commented:

"The tiring part is that even the CDS, whom Wike called, didn't reverse the order."

Udinwenyi tweeted:

"Gentlemen, hold your ground, we stand our ground, all right, sir, na this make Wike understand say e don be for him."

Omoniyi Akintobi said:

"Let there be a poll in the federal executive council. You will be shocked at how many ministers dislike Wike just because of his overbearing attitude. Only God knows what's btw him and Tinubu. But definitely, time will tell. When an elder refuses to respect himself, he falls."

See the full video here:

