The COAS, Waidi Shaibu, has made a cryptic reaction to the trending matter between a naval officer and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

This is as the COAS was captured in a viral video giving morale to his officers, while urging them to take pride in the profession

Wike and the naval officer had a confrontation over a piece of land reportedly owned by the former chief of naval staff

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Waidi Shaibu has boosted the morale of his officers and charged them to take pride in their profession. In a trending video, the army boss was seen doing a push-up with the soldiers.

He said that he had discussed with officers in charge and vowed that the government would provide all their requests and that they should not be deterred. He maintained that they should be proud and believe in themselves as being in soldiers.

His statement reads in part:

'Soldiering is a noble profession, take pride in what you are doing'.

This came amid the growing controversies where a naval officer confronted the Minister of the Federal Capital (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over a land dispute in Abuja.

Naval officer confronts FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

The senior naval officer, had claimed to be acting on the order of a former Chief of Naval Staff, Awal Gambo, engaged the minister in a heated argument and prevented Wike and other officials of the FCT Administration from having access to the controversial property.

On Tuesday, November 11, videos surfaced online showing Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), in a heated argument with military personnel at a site in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

The minister, accompanied by his team, including the director of Development Control, Town Planner Mukhtar Galadima, visited the site where an alleged unauthorised development was ongoing.

Why Wike's outburst over Abuja land

The property, located on Plot 1946, became the subject of a confrontation after Wike questioned the legality of its development by the land's 'owner', Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo. Gambo is a former chief of naval staff of Nigeria. Wike insisted Gambo had neither approval nor valid documentation from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

During the row, Wike dared Vice Admiral Gambo's (retd.) loyalist, Lt. Yerima, to shoot. Addressing journalists immediately after the tense standoff, Wike condemned the retired officer’s actions, describing them as acts of lawlessness on the part of the Nigerian military.

The minister questioned the use of military personnel to protect what he described as a clear case of illegal development and land grabbing and vowed that he would not allow such to continue.

