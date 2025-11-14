A lawyer has gone viral on social media after he shared a study of an unexpected question he was asked during a court session

The lawyer, who shares the same name as viral naval officer Yerima, spoke about the incident in the study he shared

After he posted it online, many people immediately reacted, and the study has now gone viral on social media

A Nigerian lawyer who bears the same name as Lt. Yerima went viral online after sharing the unexpected question he was asked in court.

He took to social media to share his experience, and several people who read his post have reacted to it.

Lawyer named Yerima goes viral

The statement of the lawyer is coming amid the video still circulating on social media, which shows naval officer Lt. Yerima involved in a face-off with a federal minister.

The said minister, Nyesom Wike, had requested access into a property in Abuja but was denied entry by the officer, who mentioned that he was acting on instruction from his supervisor.

The officer immediately went viral due to his reaction and statement, and in the middle of this, a Nigerian lawyer who also bears the name Yerima explained what happened to him in court.

According to a post he made on his Facebook page with the username Ahmed Yerima Ahmed, he mentioned that at the court, he was introduced by his name, which has Yerima in it, and the judge smiled and asked him a question he did not expect.

He shared all this on his page. His post read:

"Today at the National Industrial Court, Bauchi, after my principal, A.A. Sanghei, introduced me to the Court as A.A. Yerima, my Lord smiled and asked if I was related to Lieutenant A.M. Yerima."

The young lawyer spoke about the experience in the post and the viral incident.

He added:

"The only brave soldier who recently stood up to and amicably dealt with Minister Nyesom Wike in Abuja, earning the respect of both soldiers and citizens across the nation."

"Just imagine! Two days ago, hardly anyone knew the name A.M. Yerima, but now it’s the name everyone is talking about. Truly, when God decides to lift you, it takes only a moment for the world to know your name."

"Indeed, A.M. Yerima has made Nigeria proud!"

As his post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section of the post to react to what he said.

Reactions as lawyer named Yerima speaks

Sanusi stressed:

"Yeah 3star general is oga na him give him d order not him bro."

Usman added:

"And very soon A.A. Yerima will be lifted and known to the world inshaa Allah."

Faruk noted:

"I have a matter in chief magistrate court kushi shongom Gombe state."

Usman said:

"He is not a 3star general he is a lieutenant in the Naval Force."

