The tense confrontation between the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a military officer during an enforcement exercise in Abuja sparked major reactions across the country

Legit.ng reported that in a video that went viral on the Internet, the minister could be seen in a heated argument with some armed military officers over access to a property within the FCT

The clash occurred when Wike and officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) attempted to gain access to a disputed plot of land allegedly linked to Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (rtd)

FCT, Abuja - Lieutenant AM Yerima, the military officer involved in a brawl with Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has said he would not be provoked to ask his colleagues to fatally shoot public officials, stressing that he was only obeying orders from a superior.

Legit.ng reports that on Tuesday, November 11, videos surfaced online showing Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), in a heated argument with military personnel at a site in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

The minister, accompanied by his team, including the director of Development Control, Town Planner Mukhtar Galadima, visited the site where an alleged unauthorised development was ongoing.

The property, located on Plot 1946, became the subject of a confrontation after Wike questioned the legality of its development by the land's 'owner', Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo. Gambo is a former chief of naval staff of Nigeria. Wike insisted Gambo had neither approval nor valid documentation from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

During the row, Wike dared Vice Admiral Gambo's (retd.) loyalist, Lt. Yerima, to shoot.

The minister said:

“If you want to kill everybody, kill everybody. You would have killed everybody here."

However, the adamant officer replied:

“No, we won’t kill anybody here, we are acting on orders."

The video can be watched in full below:

Wike addresses clash with military

Addressing journalists immediately after the tense standoff, Wike condemned the retired officer’s actions, describing them as acts of lawlessness on the part of the Nigerian military.

The minister questioned the use of military personnel to protect what he described as a clear case of illegal development and land grabbing and vowed that he would not allow such to continue.

A furious Nyesom Wike speaks after face-off with military personnel over a land dispute and says he cannot be intimidated. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

The former Rivers state governor confirmed that he has already engaged the chief of defence staff and the chief of naval staff, both of whom have assured him that they would intervene to resolve the matter.

Legit.ng reports that Wike, known for his combative approach to governance, has repeatedly vowed to restore order in Abuja’s urban planning, insisting that government lands and public spaces must be protected from “powerful interests and lawless developers.” However, the minister has also faced criticism over allegations of allotting premium lands to close associates and family members, claims he has consistently denied.

