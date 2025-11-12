Nyesom Wike and military officer Yerima are still trending online, following their heated encounter on Tuesday, November 11, 2025

A video went viral showing how soldiers blocked Minister Wike from accessing a piece of land in Gaduwa, Abuja

Following that, barrister Deji Adeyanju came forward with allegations against the former Rivers State Governor

Deji Adeyanju, a lawyer, has accused former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly taking lands belonging to ordinary Nigerians and allocating them to friends, family, and political allies.

Speaking recently, Adeyanju said that Wike, since becoming FCT Minister, has allegedly acted above the law by revoking land without justification.

“You cannot revoke someone’s land and give it to another person unless it is in the public interest, like building a road, hospital, or airport. But what Wike has been doing is giving ordinary people’s land to his children and allies,” he said.

Adeyanju cited the example of Santos Properties, which developed 30 hectares of land in Gaduwa after paying all necessary dues.

He claimed that despite an agreement to return a portion of the land to the government for public use, Wike allegedly insisted on taking all of it.

The activist warned that such actions have broader economic and environmental consequences.

He claimed that banks no longer accept land titles as collateral, citing the minister’s alleged habit of revoking land unexpectedly.

His remarks in part:

“Yes, so first let me commend officer A.M. Yerema, who has stood tall in the face of verbal abuse and intimidation by the ever-powerful drunk SNWK, who is generally very badly behaved. He does not seem to understand that public office should come with responsibility. Ordinarily, the military should not be anywhere close to protecting the land or property of anyone, but when we are dealing with people like SNWK, who take the law into their hands and break the law at will, since he became FCT minister, he has been above the law.”

“Housing is a vital tool for economic development, but Wike’s alleged actions have disrupted the land tenure system and created uncertainty for developers and homeowners alike,” Adeyanju added.

These allegations follow the viral altercation between the minister and a military officer, Yerima.

Watch the video below:

Stanley Ontop taunts Wike

Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop joined the conversation surrounding Minister Wike and claimed.

Legit.ng reported earlier that a video went viral on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, capturing the politician and the officer in a heated face-off/

Stanley Ontop shared his take on the situation, pointing out how intimidated Wike was by the military officer.

