A Nigerian man has reacted to the open confrontation between FCT Minister Nyeso Wike and a military officer

The confrontation, which has been trending online, was said to have ensued over a disputed parcel of land

According to the man who shared his reaction on X, the military officer must have acted based on higher orders

A Nigerian man has shared his take on the open confrontation between a military officer and FCT minister, Nyeso Wike.

The video of the confrontation sparked reactions online, with many people praising the military officer for standing his ground.

The man said the military officer must have been acting based on higher orders.

In a reaction he posted, an X user identified as @obaofph01 said the military officer must have acted based on higher orders.

He said officer successfully did his job according to orders even after the minister placed a call to the Chief of Defense Staff.

His words:

"This particular soldier was specifically chosen for this mission by those who sent him, and he delivered excellently. In the first slide, Wike was seen speaking with the CDS(Chief of Defense Staff). In the second, he handed his own phone to the military officer to speak with the CDS. In the last slide, the military personnel was speaking with the CDS(Chief of Defense Staff). After the calls, the officer still insisted that Wike could not enter the land, and at the end of all the gra gra, Wike left the premises while the soldiers stood their ground."

According to him, it is clear that the call made by Wike did not yield the desired result as the military officer still stood his ground.

He said:

"Common sense should tell you that even the CDS Wike called didn’t give the order he was expecting. That means the officer was acting under a higher or well defined instruction, not mere politics. When a military man refuses to bend, even after you call the Chief of Defence Staff, it means the matter has gone beyond your influence."

The man said the military officer apparently had higher orders.

See the post below:

Reactions to confrontation between Wike and military officer

@OFmjonson said:

"Good write up. Be ready to rewrite this piece very soon because if that land truly doesn’t have valid documents,it will be forfeited & nothing will happen. Tinubu gave him that power & trust me, the naval chief will be called to order or come back crawling to retain the land."

@justkency said:

"This matter you describe is going to be long. The military will not sit quietly on this matter. They will address it with the president. I think this may be the beginning of the end for Wike in Tinubu's administration. After 2027 election, they would try to get rid of him."

Man shares what his friend said about video of naval officer and Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man shared what his military friend told him about the trending video of a naval officer confronting Wike.

The man said the video was being played in barracks.

He was reacting to a post made on X by the Nigerian Defense Headwaters.

