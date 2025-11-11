Shehu Sani cautions Nyesom Wike against confrontations with military officers amid rising tension over an Abuja land dispute

Viral video shows the FCT minister arguing with a uniformed officer allegedly guarding land linked to a former Naval Chief

The clash sparks national debate on civil-military relations and Wike’s assertive leadership style in the nation’s capital

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to avoid confrontations with military personnel while carrying out his duties.

His reaction followed a viral video showing the minister in a heated argument with a uniformed officer over a disputed piece of land in Abuja.

The footage, which surfaced online today, November 11, captured Wike engaging an unidentified military officer at the Gaduwa District of the FCT. The minister accused the officer of providing security cover for a parcel of land allegedly linked to a former Chief of Naval Staff.

Heated exchange over land dispute

In the video, Wike challenged the military’s claim to the property and questioned why public land should be occupied under personal or official cover.

The confrontation intensified when the officer, dressed in camouflage, interrupted the minister, insisting that the land was lawfully acquired and that his actions were legitimate.

The exchange grew tense as Wike ordered the officer to remain silent, drawing the attention of onlookers and triggering a wave of public discussion.

Sani warns against tension with armed forces

Reacting to the incident on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Shehu Sani praised Wike’s urban renewal drive but advised him to act with caution when dealing with military officers.

“Wike is doing an excellent job in Abuja but should not be encouraged to do this kind of stunt with soldiers,” Sani wrote.

Source: Legit.ng