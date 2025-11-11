The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South-East), Mrs Chioma Wesley, has commented on Nnamdi Kanu's terrorism trial

FCT, Abuja - The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South-East), Mrs Chioma Wesley, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is awaiting the court’s decision on the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Wesley said President Tinubu will not make any pronouncement on the ongoing Kanu’s trial.

“Nnamdi Kanu’s case is in court, and the President cannot make any pronouncement on it. He abides by the rule of law. So, for now, we wait for the court to make that decision.”

As reported by The Punch, Wesley stated this while speaking to State House correspondents on Monday, November 10, 2025.

She and three other regional aides briefed President Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

The presidential aide’s comment followed renewed calls, especially from parts of the South-East, for Kanu’s release.

The IPOB leader has remained in the custody of the Department of State Services after he was rearrested and returned to Nigeria in June 2021.

Wesley said her South-East office created a citizens’ assembly to connect President Tinubu's administration with the communities.

She noted that the team’s “greatest weapon is feedback.”

“We hit the ground running by setting up a citizens’ assembly where we can hear all the things that the citizens in the South-East have to talk about the President,” she said. “We are taking the President’s policies to the grassroots and making sure that the people know what the President is doing for them.”

IPOB: Court gives Nnamdi Kanu last chance

Recall that the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the last opportunity to the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice James Omotosho gave Kanu the warning for the last chance on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Legit.ng reports that the separatist leader is facing trial for alleged terrorism against the federal government of Nigeria.

Judge begs Nnamdi Kanu in ‘God’s name’

Legit.ng also reported that proceedings in the terrorism trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu took a dramatic turn on Monday, October 27, 2025.

Justice James Omotosho begged the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in God's name.

Legit.ng reports that Kanu, who is facing seven counts of terrorism, has sacked his lawyers to defend himself in court

