Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been given a last chance.

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave Kanu the last opportunity to either enter a defence in his ongoing alleged terrorism trial or be foreclosed.

Justice Omotosho said it was his duty to accord the IPOB leader a sufficient opportunity to put in his defence.

As reported by Channels Television, the judge stated this while ruling on an application by the prosecuting lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo, on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Awomolo has filed that the court should foreclose Kanu, who failed to enter his defence, having spent five out of the six days the court allocated to him to conduct his defence.

Awomolo recounted that the court on Tuesday adjourned till Wednesday for Kanu to enter a defence in his trial or be deemed to have waived his right to do so.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) further noted that Kanu still declined to open his defence as ordered by the court.

Awomolo urged the court to take note of the defendant’s position that he would not enter any defence because there is no valid charge against him.

He then prayed the court to foreclose the defendant and adjourn for judgment.

Nnamdi Kanu again refuses to open defence

Recall that Nnamdi Kanu again declined to open his defence in the terrorism case against him.

Kanu told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that there was no valid charge against him under any Nigerian law.

The IPOB leader urged the court to release him unconditionally or grant him bail.

Drama as judge Begs Nnamdi Kanu in ‘God’s name’

Legit.ng also reported that proceedings in the terrorism trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu took a dramatic turn on Monday, October 27, 2025.

Justice Omotosho begged the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in God's name.

Legit.ng reports that Kanu, who is facing seven counts of terrorism, has sacked his lawyers to defend himself in court.

Source: Legit.ng