Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State said Peter Obi, reportedly losing his polling unit to the APC in the Anambra governorship election was a clear rejection of the “Obidient movement.”

APC Lagos spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, said the polling unit result of the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate represents the loudest confirmation that the movement is “a political hologram—bright on social media, empty in real life.”

As reported by Vanguard, Oladejo made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Oladejo said Obi’s defeat in his own community amounts to “public humiliation.”

He added that Obi’s neighbours and supposed stronghold have delivered an unmistakable verdict.

“The people who know Peter Obi best—his neighbours, his own community, his supposed natural base—have delivered an unmistakable judgment: ‘We reject you. We don’t trust you. We have seen through you.”

He further stated that:

“A man who cannot win his polling unit has no business dreaming of winning a country. “A man who is rejected on his street cannot claim nationwide acceptance.”

