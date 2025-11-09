Soludo extended his lead as he won in the home local governments of three key rivals in the Anambra governorship election

INEC confirmed Soludo secured 20320 votes in Nnewi North while Moghalu and Chuma-Nwosu trailed far behind

Ukachukwu also lost his Nnewi South base as Soludo polled 17286 votes against his 9281 according to collation officials

Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has emerged victorious in the local government areas (LGAs) of three of his major challengers: George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP), John Chuma-Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the ongoing Anambra governorship election.

Soludo wins in opponents’ home base

Breaking: Soludo Declared Winner In Moghalu, 2 Other Anambra Gov Candidates LGAs

Source: Twitter

Results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday morning, November 9, showed that Soludo defeated his rivals in their respective local government areas, including Nnewi North and Nnewi South.

In Nnewi North LGA, home to both Mr Moghalu and Mr Chuma-Nwosu, the APGA candidate polled 20,320 votes, far ahead of Moghalu’s 1,140 votes.

The APC’s Nicholas Ukachukwu followed with 5,441 votes, while ADC’s Chuma-Nwosu managed 553 votes.

The collation officer for the area confirmed that 28,715 votes were valid, out of 29,284 total votes cast, while 569 votes were invalidated. A total of 166,291 voters were registered in the council, but only 29,323 were accredited.

Ukachukwu also loses Nnewi South to Soludo

Breaking: Soludo Declared Winner In Moghalu, 2 Other Anambra Gov Candidates LGAs

Source: Twitter

In Nnewi South, where APC’s Nicholas Ukachukwu hails from, Soludo also recorded another decisive win. According to the collation officer, Soludo garnered 17,286 votes, defeating Ukachukwu, who scored 9,281 votes.

The official added that 102,907 voters were registered in the local government, with 27,937 accredited to vote.

Source: Legit.ng