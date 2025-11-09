Breaking: Soludo Declared Winner In Moghalu, 2 Other Anambra Gov Candidates LGAs
- Soludo extended his lead as he won in the home local governments of three key rivals in the Anambra governorship election
- INEC confirmed Soludo secured 20320 votes in Nnewi North while Moghalu and Chuma-Nwosu trailed far behind
- Ukachukwu also lost his Nnewi South base as Soludo polled 17286 votes against his 9281 according to collation officials
Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has emerged victorious in the local government areas (LGAs) of three of his major challengers: George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP), John Chuma-Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the ongoing Anambra governorship election.
Soludo wins in opponents’ home base
Results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday morning, November 9, showed that Soludo defeated his rivals in their respective local government areas, including Nnewi North and Nnewi South.
In Nnewi North LGA, home to both Mr Moghalu and Mr Chuma-Nwosu, the APGA candidate polled 20,320 votes, far ahead of Moghalu’s 1,140 votes.
The APC’s Nicholas Ukachukwu followed with 5,441 votes, while ADC’s Chuma-Nwosu managed 553 votes.
The collation officer for the area confirmed that 28,715 votes were valid, out of 29,284 total votes cast, while 569 votes were invalidated. A total of 166,291 voters were registered in the council, but only 29,323 were accredited.
Ukachukwu also loses Nnewi South to Soludo
In Nnewi South, where APC’s Nicholas Ukachukwu hails from, Soludo also recorded another decisive win. According to the collation officer, Soludo garnered 17,286 votes, defeating Ukachukwu, who scored 9,281 votes.
The official added that 102,907 voters were registered in the local government, with 27,937 accredited to vote.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944