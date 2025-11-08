The Labour Party (LP) has suffered a surprising setback in the ongoing Anambra State governorship election, losing in the polling unit of its national leader and 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

APC wins at Obi’s polling unit

At Polling Unit 019, Agulu Ward 11, in Anaocha Local Government Area, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu, secured victory with 73 votes, defeating the Labour Party candidate, George Moghalu, who scored 57 votes. The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) came third with 38 votes, Premium Times reported.

The result, announced at about 3 p.m., drew mixed reactions among voters and party supporters present at the unit.

Obi casts his vote amid calm atmosphere

Earlier in the day, Obi had cast his vote at the same polling unit alongside other residents. Speaking briefly to journalists afterwards, he praised the peaceful conduct of the election and urged voters to exercise patience and ensure their votes count.

“I’m pleased with how the process is going here. I encourage everyone to participate peacefully and allow the will of the people to prevail,” he said.

As residents trooped out to choose a new governor, both leaders expressed disappointment at what they described as a growing culture of monetising the electoral process, warning that it undermines democracy and the integrity of elections.

Moghalu decries weaponisation of poverty Speaking shortly after voting at Polling Unit 017, Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi North Local Government Area, Moghalu lamented that the exchange of money for votes had become rampant in several communities, Vanguard reported.

“Poverty was weaponised for massive vote buying. If you monetise your process and weaponise poverty, what is free about the election?” Moghalu told journalists.

