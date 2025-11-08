96-year-old Elizabeth Onike was denied the chance to vote in Anambra for lacking a permanent voter’s card

The elderly woman said she arrived early and had hoped to take part in the election despite her age

Her experience sparked public sympathy from onlookers who were helpless and couldn't do anything to salvage the situation

A 96-year-old woman, Mrs. Elizabeth Onike, was left heartbroken on Saturday after she was denied the chance to vote at her polling unit in Anambra State during the governorship election.

The incident occurred at Umudimakasi, Agulu Ward 2, Polling Unit 008, in Aniocha Local Government Area. The elderly woman, who arrived early to cast her ballot, was turned away by election officials for not possessing her permanent voter’s card (PVC), Vanguard reported.

96-year-old Elizabeth Onike was denied the chance to vote in Anambra for lacking a permanent voter’s card. Photo: VG

Source: Facebook

Elderly voter denied despite determination

Speaking with journalists at the scene, Mrs. Onike said she had been eagerly waiting for the day to exercise her civic duty but was told she could not vote without her card. She appeared emotional as she explained how much she had looked forward to the process.

“I wanted to vote today, but they said I cannot because I don’t have my voter’s card,” she said.

“I came here hoping they would allow me, but they refused.”

Eyewitnesses said the nonagenarian became teary after officials insisted that only accredited voters would be permitted to cast their ballots.

Many residents sympathised with her and appealed to electoral officers to consider a more humane approach for elderly citizens in future elections.

Ayodele predicts Anambra election outcome

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, expressed strong confidence that Charles Soludo will retain power in the Anambra state governorship election, crediting the governor's performance across key sectors.

Primate Ayodele said there was no reason for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to lose sleep over the polls, insisting that Soludo’s achievements in infrastructure, education, and economy had made Anambra state better.

Ayodele insisted that the major opposition candidates should have stepped down for Governor Soludo.

Source: Legit.ng