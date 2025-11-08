X user, @Esteembehemoth, claimed Governor Charles Soludo has been declared the winner in the ongoing Anambra governorship elections

According to the X user, it was an easy election for Governor Soludo of the The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

This article fact-checked the X user's claim as the Anambra governorship elections is still ongoing as that the time the tweet was made

Awka, Anambra state - The social media report that Governor Charles Soludo has been declared the winner of the ongoing Anambra elections is false.

Governor Soludo, who is seeking re-election is contesting against 15 other governorship candidates.

X user, @Esteembehemoth, claimed that Governor Soludo has won a second term in office as governor of Anambra State.

In a tweet shared on Saturday, November 8, 2025, the X user said it was an easy victory for Governor Soludo.

“Congratulations to Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo @CCSoludo on winning a second term in office as governor of Anambra State.

“This was just too easy. Arguably the easiest term renewal (re-election bid) in Nigeria's election history.”

Verification

According to Dubara, eligible voters are still voting at their various polling units across the 21 local government areas of the state.

This shows that the off-cycle election is ongoing ad no winner has been declared.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the only body empowered by the constitution to declare winner of election in Nigeria.

Conclusion

INEC is yet to declare a winner for the 2025 Anambra governorship election.

