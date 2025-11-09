CJID reports vote buying, harassment during Anambra 2025 election

Observers of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) were harassed and assaulted during the Anambra election, despite heavy security

The centre said it documented widespread vote buying across polling units, with payments up to N10,000 and rice handouts

CJID, in its voting day report, warned that weak enforcement and poverty are fueling vote trading in Nigeria

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has reported that its observers witnessed multiple cases of vote trading, intimidation, and harassment on the day of the Anambra governorship election, despite a heavy security presence.

The centre said its election monitors faced intimidation in several parts of the state while documenting electoral malpractice.

Anambra Decides: Vote Buying, Attacks on Observers Mar Election Day, CJID Raises Alarm. Photo credit: @CJIDAfrica/@ClearpathTV

Source: Twitter

In Bunukofia LGA (Ezeumuezechua 1 & 2), a CJID observer was harassed by a resident and forced to retreat for safety. It said another observer in Anambra East (Igbariam Ward 5, Polling Unit 11) was threatened by a presiding officer after documenting a suspected case of vote buying.

In Ihiala LGA, thugs also attacked an observer covering reports of vote trading near the INEC office, seizing their phone to stop them from recording evidence.

“These incidents show that those safeguarding electoral integrity are being targeted simply for doing their jobs,” CJID said in a field report.

Vote-buying reports

CJID stated that it also documented widespread vote trading across polling units on election day during the #AnambraDecides2025 election.

According to the report, at Community Primary School, Achalla (Awka North), agents allegedly linked to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) were seen offering voters N10,000 each and distributing 10kg bags of rice.

Similar incidents were recorded at Igbariam Health Centre (Ward 5, PU 10), where YPP agents reportedly gave out ₦5,000 to ₦10,000 per voter.

"A separate video showed a party agent escorting a voter into a cubicle at Central School, Utuh, violating electoral rules while asking, “Ego ole?” (“How much?”)."

"Observers reported identical scenes in Ezira, Onitsha North, and Igwebueze Primary Schools 1–3, where agents demanded that voters present proof of their votes before receiving cash."

Anambra Decides: Vote Buying, Attacks on Observers Mar Election Day, CJID Raises Alarm. Photo credit: @CJIDAfrica

Source: Twitter

CJID decries systemic problem

CJID noted that vote buying has become a nationwide pattern, referencing similar incidents during the Edo and Ondo 2024 elections and the 2023 general elections.

The report links the persistence of the practice to poverty, weak enforcement of electoral laws, and organised political broker networks that connect politicians with communities.

“Without protection for observers and stronger enforcement, democracy risks becoming a marketplace,” the organisation warned.

CJID urged INEC, security agencies, and political parties to guarantee the safety of accredited observers and prosecute those who attack them or engage in vote trading.

Sections 127 and 56 of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibit vote buying and voter inducement, with offenders facing fines or two-year jail terms.

However, CJID said the lack of enforcement emboldens perpetrators.

INEC Declares Soludo as Winner of Anambra 2025 Election

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Professor Charles Soludo of APGA as the winner of the Anambra 2025 governorship election

Soludo, a former governor of the CBN, polled 422,664 votes to defeat his close rivals from the APC and the YPP

The APGA candidate also defeated his contenders in all 21 local government areas in the southeast state

Follow Legit.ng live update

A total of 16 candidates are on the ballots; the key contenders in the election are Charles Soludo (APGA), Dr Nicholas Ukachukwu (APC), Dr George Moghalu (Labour Party), and Jude Ezenwafor (PDP).

Stay tuned for Legit.ng's live updates and a detailed breakdown of polling unit results as they come in.

Source: Legit.ng