Awka, Anambra state - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described as the Anambra 2025 gubernatorial election as a heavily monetized process that undermined the very idea of democracy itself.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, accused Governor Charles Soludo and his party – APGA of engaging in widespread cash-for-votes during the election.

Abdullahi also criticised the silence of security agencies and the inaction of electoral officials, which it said bordered on collusion.

He made this allegation in a statement issued on Sunday, November 9, 2025 and shared by ADC Vanguard @ADCVanguard

“What unfolded in Anambra was, regrettably, a cash-drenched spectacle that was more of a bazaar than an election. This undermines the very essence of democracy.

“This election was highly monetized, with the incumbent and his party seen to have participated in several forms and styles of cash-for-votes. At polling units across the state, bundles of naira notes changed hands in full view. This was a brazen violation of the Electoral Act, whose foundation had been laid by the Governor himself well ahead of the election.”

The ADC warned that Nigerians have every reason to be worried the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducts the 2027 election in the same manner.

“If this is the manner in which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) intends to conduct the 2027 general election, then Nigerians have every reason to be worried about the future of our democracy, especially at a time when the state of our nation is under the microscope of the international community.”

