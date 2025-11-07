A man has argued that US President Donald Trump is not about to send American troops to Nigeria as threatened

The man says anyone who knows the strategies used by Trump should know that the US leader was just making threats

He said Nigeria is not worth the logistical challenge for the US to be sending troops due to alleged genocide claimed by Trump

A man has argued that the United States of America will not send its military to Nigeria as threatened by Trump.

The man shared his views after President Donald Trump issued a now viral threat to send the US military to deal terrorists who he alleged are committing Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Trump had said:

"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass sla/ughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a "COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN"-But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaug/htered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done! I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!"

However, a Nigerian man known on TikTok as @ballistic.mind said the US president would not carry out the threat.

According to him, Nigeria is not worth the logistical challenges of sending American troops to.

His words:

"Anybody who actually understands Trump knows he is not sending a single US soldier to Nigeria. It is not worth the logistics. Trump's strategy has always been pressure and sanctions, not pointless invasions. He uses military power as leverage, not as the first move. Ukraine and Israel are far more valuable US allies, yet he hasn't deployed American troops there. So why would Nigeria be different? Nigeria isn't even worth sending a single US carrier group to Lagos. And let's be clear about Trump's message: get rid of the terrorists or America will do it for you. That's not a threat to the Nigerian government or the military."

Reactions as man shares his opinion about Donald Trump

@Ray said:

"Bro you just spoke my mind, serious, even a drone he will not send."

@REALNEWS said:

"I have been waiting for your opinion, because I know you speak with wisdom."

@Sandra Conner said:

"Trump will dare not send us troops to Russia cuz the will quickly find out."

